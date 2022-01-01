Menu

Valerie DEMAY

Boulogne Billancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Management
Gestion de projet
Communication

Entreprises

  • Young Rubicam - Account Executive

    Boulogne Billancourt 2012 - maintenant YOUNG AND RUBICAM ( Paris) : Sr Account Executive / Account Manager

    Clients : Kraftfoods - Suchard, Prince International , Granol, Pepito- Danone Volvic - FDJ Corporate

    Strategic projects
    • Development with planning and creative teams for 2013 TV and Prints for key Kraftfoods accounts : Pepito, Granola, Suchard
    • Development with international teams of strategic communications for a new international copy for Prince LU
    • Development of 2013 strategic communications platform with 360 solutions for Volvic France
    • Briefing of creative team in relation to client’s strategic objectives to develop tailored creative solutions

    On-going projects
    • Coordination of the planning and execution of advertising activities (follow up of production and post-production), in order to carry out client-approved campaign within budget and time limitations
    Ex: Suchard Print campaign : need to deal with photograph in Paris, Illustrators in South Africa and clients in Zurich
    • Development of the evaluation (focus group) of creative solutions
    • Elaboration of cost estimates and budget negotiation with clients.
    Skills acquired: organisation, agency process knowledge, strategic skills

  • Citroen UK - Advertising Assistant Manager

    2010 - 2012 Brand driven projects – 360 campaigns
    • Participation in 3 new cars launches; DS3, DS4 and DS5 (Project Manager) across TV, print, radio, OOH, online banners and social media activation
    • Project Manager of Arsenal’s sponsorship (fb, online, offline, microsite)
    • Project Manager for Top Gear’s sponsorship (fb, online, onsite)
    Skills acquired : team management, leadership, online and social media knowledge

    Sales driven projects
    • Development and execution of monthly tactical offline advertising
    Skills acquired : cross-department communication, mass media knowledge

    Strategic projects
    • Development of 2011 and 2012 strategy for World Rally Championship
    • Elaboration of 2012 strategy for Arsenal’s sponsorship
    • Participation in 2012 media planning and creative strategy
    Skills acquired : data analysis, planning and forecasting, commercial awareness

    Media and cost of production budget supervisor
    • Budget reporting, invoice checking and voucher reconciliation
    • Weekly competitive media and advertising reports
    • Monthly report to HQ Paris: presentation and negotiation for local projects
    Skills acquired : budget follow-up, reporting, negotiating

  • CLM/BBDO - Assistant Account Executive

    2007 - 2007 Customer relation projects
    • Presentation of creative campaigns to key clients
    • Writing of creative briefs (new business pitch)
    • Copy writing of promotional texts, straplines, TV and radio scripts
    Skills acquired : creativity towards business needs, client relations

    Clients : Pepsico, Gillette, Television Mexicana, Supermarket Sanoria, NFL

Formations

  • Dublin City University DCUBS (Dublin)

    Dublin 2008 - 2009

  • Northeastern University (Boston)

    Boston 2008 - 2009

  • UDLA (Universidad De Las Americas (Puebla Mexique)

    Puebla Mexique 2006 - 2008

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Reims 2003 - 2006 Commerce International

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Reims 2003 - 2006 Business Administration

Réseau

