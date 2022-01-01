Valerie DEMAY

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Management
Gestion de projet
Communication
Entreprises
Young Rubicam
- Account Executive
Boulogne Billancourt2012 - maintenantYOUNG AND RUBICAM ( Paris) : Sr Account Executive / Account Manager
Clients : Kraftfoods - Suchard, Prince International , Granol, Pepito- Danone Volvic - FDJ Corporate
Strategic projects
• Development with planning and creative teams for 2013 TV and Prints for key Kraftfoods accounts : Pepito, Granola, Suchard
• Development with international teams of strategic communications for a new international copy for Prince LU
• Development of 2013 strategic communications platform with 360 solutions for Volvic France
• Briefing of creative team in relation to client’s strategic objectives to develop tailored creative solutions
On-going projects
• Coordination of the planning and execution of advertising activities (follow up of production and post-production), in order to carry out client-approved campaign within budget and time limitations
Ex: Suchard Print campaign : need to deal with photograph in Paris, Illustrators in South Africa and clients in Zurich
• Development of the evaluation (focus group) of creative solutions
• Elaboration of cost estimates and budget negotiation with clients.
Skills acquired: organisation, agency process knowledge, strategic skills
Citroen UK
- Advertising Assistant Manager
2010 - 2012Brand driven projects – 360 campaigns
• Participation in 3 new cars launches; DS3, DS4 and DS5 (Project Manager) across TV, print, radio, OOH, online banners and social media activation
• Project Manager of Arsenal’s sponsorship (fb, online, offline, microsite)
• Project Manager for Top Gear’s sponsorship (fb, online, onsite)
Skills acquired : team management, leadership, online and social media knowledge
Sales driven projects
• Development and execution of monthly tactical offline advertising
Skills acquired : cross-department communication, mass media knowledge
Strategic projects
• Development of 2011 and 2012 strategy for World Rally Championship
• Elaboration of 2012 strategy for Arsenal’s sponsorship
• Participation in 2012 media planning and creative strategy
Skills acquired : data analysis, planning and forecasting, commercial awareness
Media and cost of production budget supervisor
• Budget reporting, invoice checking and voucher reconciliation
• Weekly competitive media and advertising reports
• Monthly report to HQ Paris: presentation and negotiation for local projects
Skills acquired : budget follow-up, reporting, negotiating
CLM/BBDO
- Assistant Account Executive
2007 - 2007Customer relation projects
• Presentation of creative campaigns to key clients
• Writing of creative briefs (new business pitch)
• Copy writing of promotional texts, straplines, TV and radio scripts
Skills acquired : creativity towards business needs, client relations
Clients : Pepsico, Gillette, Television Mexicana, Supermarket Sanoria, NFL
Formations
Dublin City University DCUBS (Dublin)
Dublin2008 - 2009
Northeastern University (Boston)
Boston2008 - 2009
UDLA (Universidad De Las Americas (Puebla Mexique)