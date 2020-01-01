Valérie HUCKERT

-
Laboratoire Huckert's International
- Attachée de direction
Wavre
2019 - maintenant
HELITOUCH - HELICOPTERE PARIS
- Owner
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Helicopter and Jet offer - a new vision of French luxury
Helitouch is specialized in the organization of VIP flights in helicopters and jets. Our particularity that we offer a high-end service, where we take care of every detail of your trip. Our knowledge of the market, allows us to offer you the appropriate helicopter and jet solutions according to your needs.
CINEMATOGRAPHIC SKILLS
News, TV shows, cinema, research surveillance..
References of our team:
TV news: BFM TV, TF1..
Emissions: The Amazing Race, Yann Arthus Bertrand, thalassa..
Cinema: Chevalier du ciel, The Transporter, Michel Vaillant, GoFast, From Paris with love, Taxi, Lucy, 2018 :c'est la vie
Events: 24h TT Chevannes, WRC Rally etc ...
THE CONSULTING OFFER
Always open to new challenge, we support our clients in the restructuring and development of their activities, we offer services of :
Restructuring, Process redesign, Managerial Strategy, Marketing strategy, Operational Strategy
FRANCECOPTER
In the continuity of my former activity within Francecopter, I continue to manage for their accounts the tourist activity and a client portfolio for flights on demand. I also bring advice and assistance on accounting.
SAF HELICOPTERES
Project of 8 months, aiming to restructure the commercial and operational division on the basis of Paris
Creation of a development plan for VIP and tourist activity in Paris, advice on the commercial strategy on the different sites of the Alps.
Development of a marketing communication plan for the Paris, Val d'Isère, Courchevel bases & the simulator activity.
Creation of commercial support (Courchevel flyer bases, On board etc.) & goodies (keychains flames).
Advice on the renovation of VIP helicopters
EVENT OFFER
Communication operation, Product launch, Incentive / sales force operation, Group transportation or first flights, Invitation of customers & prospects to your industrial sites ...
OFFRE HELICOPTERE & JET - Une nouvelle vision du luxe à la Française
Helitouch est spécialisée dans l'organisation de vols VIP dans des hélicoptères et des jets. Notre particularité est de vous offrir un service haut de gamme, où nous nous occupons de chaque détail de votre voyage. Notre connaissance du marché nous permet de vous proposer les solutions d'hélicoptères et de jets adaptées à vos besoins.
COMPETENCES CINEMATOGRAPHIQUES
Nouvelles, émissions de télévision, cinéma, surveillance de la recherche ..
Références de notre équipe:
Journal télévisé: BFM TV, TF1 ..
Emissions: La course étonnante, Yann Arthus Bertrand, thalassa ..
Cinéma: Chevalier du ciel, Le Transporteur, Michel Vaillant, GoFast, De Paris avec amour, Taxi, Lucy, 2018 : c'est la vie
Evénements: 24h TT Chevannes, Rallye WRC etc ...
L'OFFRE DE CONSULTATION
Toujours ouverts à de nouveaux défis, nous accompagnons nos clients dans la restructuration et le développement de leurs activités, nous offrons des services de:
Restructuration, restructuration du processus, stratégie managériale, stratégie marketing, stratégie opérationnelle
FRANCECOPTER
Dans la continuité de mon activité antérieure au sein de Francecopter, je continue à gérer pour leurs comptes l’activité touristique et un portefeuille de clients pour les vols à la demande. J'apporte également des conseils et une assistance en matière de comptabilité.
SAF HELICOPTERES
Projet de 8 mois visant à restructurer la division commerciale et opérationnelle sur la base de Paris
Création d'un plan de développement de l'activité VIP et touristique à Paris, conseil en stratégie commerciale sur les différents sites des Alpes.
Développement d'un plan de communication marketing pour les bases de Paris, Val d'Isère, Courchevel et l'activité simulateur.
Création de supports commerciaux (bases de flyers Courchevel, On board etc.) & goodies (porte-clés flammes).
Conseils sur la rénovation des hélicoptères VIP
OFFRE D'ÉVÉNEMENT
Opération de communication, Lancement de produit, Opération Incentive / Force de vente, Transport de groupe ou premiers vols, Invitation de clients & prospects sur vos sites industriels ...
FRANCE COPTER
- RESPONSABLE COMMERCIALE - ASSISTANTE AUX OPERATIONS
2013 - 2015
Restructuring of the family business : Implementation of a new management process at the managerial, commercial and operational levels.
Commercial management : Implementation of a commercial management software. Management and increase of the portfolio of clients, loyalty of the portfolio. VIP flights, TV and cinema flights, Freight.
Increase in turnover of + 130% the first year.
Creation and development of the tourism pole. Implementation of an online reservation software.
Development of reseller partners.
Becoming the 3 ° sales position of the tourisit flights in Paris.
Marketing : Establishment of a visual identity. Creation of a website and an online shop.
Creation of the LOGO of the company. Creation of marketing materials (business card, flyers, catalog, banners, flame, etc.). Creation of Goodies. Creating brand identity on social networks.
Accounting : Restructuring and organization of the accounting pole.
Follow up on billing, purchases and payment. Using the CIEL COMTA software.
Flight Operations Assistant : Establishment of an operational follow-up. Management and organizations of different missions. Prefectural exemption request, application for authorization, management of aerial photography, cinema, television
Events : Organization of video missions such as:
- "the AMAZING RACE".
- BFM TV, TF1 etc ...
Organization of events such as:
- Meeting of the ferté Alais
- Baptisms of the air (IDF Young Farmers' Day)
- Meeting of Phalsbourg, etc ...
Restructuration de l'entreprise familiale: Mise en place d'un nouveau processus de gestion aux niveaux de la gestion, commercial et opérationnel.
Gestion commerciale: Mise en place d'un logiciel de gestion commerciale. Gestion et augmentation du portefeuille de clients, fidélisation du portefeuille. Vols VIP, vols TV et cinéma, fret.
Augmentation du chiffre d'affaires de + 130% la première année.
Création et développement du pôle tourisme. Mise en place d'un logiciel de réservation en ligne.
Développement de partenaires revendeurs.
Devenir le 3ème poste de vente des vols touristiques à Paris.
Marketing: établissement d'une identité visuelle. Création d'un site internet et d'une boutique en ligne.
Création du LOGO de l'entreprise. Création de supports marketing (carte de visite, flyers, catalogue, bannières, flammes, etc.). Création de goodies. Création de l'identité de marque sur les réseaux sociaux.
Comptabilité: Restructuration et organisation du pôle comptable.
Suivi de la facturation, des achats et du paiement. Utilisation du logiciel CIEL COMTA.
Assistant des opérations aériennes: Mise en place d'un suivi opérationnel. Management et organisation de différentes missions. Demande d'exemption préfectorale, demande d'autorisation, gestion de la photographie aérienne, cinéma, télévision
Evènements: Organisation de missions vidéo telles que:
- "la course fantastique".
- BFM TV, TF1 etc ...
Organisation d'événements tels que:
- Rencontre du ferté Alais
- Baptêmes de l'air (Journée des jeunes agriculteurs de Tsahal)
- Rencontre de Phalsbourg, etc ...
https://www.abchelico.com
AVIAXESS HELICOPTER AND JET
- Responsable Commerciale
2013 - 2013
Management : Reorganization and restructuring of the commercial pole.
Management of private jet and helicopter flights 24 / 24h 7 / 7d. Management and development of the customer portfolio. Loyalty of the customer portfolio. Increase of the turnover of + 60%.
Creation of a new range of premium products.
Management of TV and cinema flights: BFM TV, EUROPACORP etc ...
Team management : Team management in Paris and Toulon. Implementation of new operating processes and organization of operating meetings.
Accounting : Accounting follow-up, invoicing and relaunching of regulations.
Flight Operations Assistant : Follow-up of the planning, management of the permissions to put on dropzone and flight plan + request of assistance to the airports. request for derogation etc ... integration of the private helicopter in the Fox classification.
Events : Organization of events in which the company participates such as : Le Bourget 2013, Le Mans 2013, launch of the 2013 Range Rover Sport in partnership with La Squadra etc..
Management: Réorganisation et restructuration du pôle commercial.
Gestion des vols en jet privé et en hélicoptère 24 / 24h 7 / 7j. Gestion et développement du portefeuille client. Fidélité du portefeuille client. Augmentation du chiffre d'affaires de + 60%.
Création d'une nouvelle gamme de produits premium.
Gestion des vols TV et cinéma: BFM TV, EUROPACORP etc ...
Management d'équipe: Management d'équipe à Paris et à Toulon. Mise en place de nouveaux processus opérationnels et organisation de réunions d'exploitation.
Comptabilité: Suivi comptable, facturation et relance de la réglementation.
Assistant des opérations aériennes: suivi de la planification, gestion des autorisations pour mettre en place une zone de saut et plan de vol + demande d'assistance aux aéroports. demande de dérogation, etc ... intégration de l'hélicoptère privé dans la classification Fox.
Evénements: Organisation d'événements auxquels la société participe tels que: Le Bourget 2013, Le Mans 2013, lancement du Range Rover Sport 2013 en partenariat avec La Squadra etc.
Swarovski
- Vendeuse
Paris
2011 - 2011
Sales Advisor for crystal jewellery for the peak of the year sales : Holiday season and New Year.
Conseillère en vente de bijoux en cristal pour le sommet de l'année : période des fêtes et du nouvel an.
Aviaxess, Helicopter & Jet
- Responsable commerciale tourisme
2011 - 2012
Management : Management of tourist flights. Establishment and development of the tourist center including different sites (Paris, Loire Valley, South of France).
Sales increase + 50% from the first year.
Development of new products.
Marketing : Improved brand awareness. Creations of goodies.
Team management : Organization of soil teams to ensure tourist flights. Partner monitoring : sales organization, accounting follow-up.
Operational : Software management and development for reservation / billing / management activities.
Events : Creation of event products
Management: Gestion des vols touristiques. Création et développement du centre touristique comprenant différents sites (Paris, Val de Loire, Sud de la France).
Augmentation des ventes de + 50% à partir de la première année.
Développement de nouveaux produits.
Marketing: amélioration de la notoriété de la marque. Créations de goodies.
Management d'équipe: Organisation d'équipes de sol pour assurer les vols touristiques. Suivi des partenaires: organisation des ventes, suivi comptable.
Opérationnel: Gestion et développement de logiciels pour les activités de réservation / facturation / gestion.
Events: Création de produits événementiels
Valentino
- Vendeuse
2011 - 2011
Welcoming, sales, consulting international clients.
Accueil, vente, conseil aux clients internationaux.
Crésus
- Elaboration Plan Communication
lyon
2010 - 2010
1 month project / mission
Development of the 2011 communication plan. Market analysis, analysis of possibilities, and proposal of different communication channels.
Projet / mission d'un mois
Développement du plan de communication 2011. Analyse de marché, analyse des possibilités et proposition de différents canaux de communication.
https://www.cresus.fr/
Genten - kuipo France
- Responsable magasin
2010 - 2010
Store manager
Opening / closing of the store, store maintenance, sales, cash management and reorganization of inventory management, reorganization of the sellers' schedule.
Responsable boutique.
Ouverture / fermeture du magasin, entretien du magasin, vente, gestion de la trésorerie et réorganisation de la gestion des stocks, réorganisation du programme des vendeurs.
http://www.kuipo.co.jp/
Anne-Sophie SMARTSHOPPING
- Vendeuse
2009 - 2010
Welcoming international customers, sales, cash and inventory management, stocks management.
Accueil des clients internationaux, vente, gestion de la trésorerie et des stocks, gestion des stocks