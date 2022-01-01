Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Valérie MONISTROL
Ajouter
Valérie MONISTROL
Latresne
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Comptable
Entreprises
EIFFAGE ROUTE
- Responsable crédit clients
Latresne
2017 - maintenant
TP GIRONDINS
- Responsable comptable et administratif
2014 - 2015
KORIAN LES HORIZONS
- Comptable
2003 - 2014
CLINIQUE DU TONU
- Comptable
1993 - 2003
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Axel MONISTROL
Benoit RAUTUREAU
Emmanuel DEVREESE
Philippe SALLABERRY
Ze CASTING
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z