Menu

Valérie MONISTROL

Latresne

En résumé

Comptable

Entreprises

  • EIFFAGE ROUTE - Responsable crédit clients

    Latresne 2017 - maintenant

  • TP GIRONDINS - Responsable comptable et administratif

    2014 - 2015

  • KORIAN LES HORIZONS - Comptable

    2003 - 2014

  • CLINIQUE DU TONU - Comptable

    1993 - 2003

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :