Menu

Valérie SÉVÉRINI

Boulogne-Billancourt

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saulx-Marchais

En résumé

Responsability accross Business Units in Project Management and continuous improvement of processes. Responsible for the increase of EDI volumes in France (Order, desadv, eInvoice Chorus). Consulting activity for customers in France/Benelux (Healthcare institutions), UK. Super User and help to Customer care teams, mentoring of personnel based in Dublin. Supervision of EMEA projects for the eBusiness team.
Previous enrollment in EMEA projects for Logistics: change in processes, including sales forecasts, planning activity, technical review & preparation of hardware goods, training to other departments, EDI.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projets
Ordonnancement
Développement personnel
Supply chain
Business development
E marketing
XML
E commerce
Coaching
ERP
Relation client
Nouvelles technologies
Planning
ECommerce
Project Management
EDI
NTIC
EBusiness
Medical Devices
Healthcare
Mentoring
Amélioration de process
Gestion de la relation client
Travail en équipe
Organisation du travail

Entreprises

  • Medtronic - EBusiness Development Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2018 Project leader for the implementation of EDI invoice to Chorus for Public sector, define new working procedures for the administration of invoices.
    Training of new hires in Boulogne & Warsaw regarding eOrder and eInvoice management.
    Responsible for increasing EDI flows and working towards the adoption of new electronic messages for the French market. Work with Healthcare institutions to help adopt best practices.

  • COVIDIEN - Spécialiste eBusiness EMEA

    Élancourt 2008 - 2012 On a European level, PMO team, participate in projects (CRs, URS, UATs), support & mentor to Customer Care personnel, improve CS working processes. Work with customers to solve issues (responsible for FR, UK, NL, BE + cover on SP, GE, AU, SWI, Nordics).

  • COVIDIEN - European Logistics Planner

    Élancourt 2002 - 2008 SCM on a European level, analysis of sales forecasts, work with US and UK suppliers on supplies/backorders/product launches, check database for EDI transmissions, work in coordination with Customer Service, Marketing, Transportation. Participation and lead on projects to improve supply chain between US & EU on specific goods. Training and mentoring of new hires.

  • JACADI SA (département Véronique Delachaux) - Assistante de Direction Achats

    2001 - 2002 Collection of sales forecasts, purchase orders for raw materials and finished goods, follow-up on deliveries and validate invoices, negotiate terms of payments.

  • JACADI SA - Assistante des Services Généraux

    Paris 1999 - 2001 - In charge of office supplies purchasing including check and validation of invoices.
    - Check and validation of invoices for all telephone, travel and mailings.
    - Management of accesses on site.

  • Ecoles et instituts - Professeur Anglais et Français

    1995 - 1999 English teacher: I taught english to french staff based in various companies around Paris, and also in a private high school.
    French teacher: also teaching french to foreign persons based in France (companies and British School of Paris), and to students in a private high school.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :