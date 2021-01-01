Retail
Valérie SOULET
Valérie SOULET
BRIGNOLES
Entreprises
MISSION LOCALE OUEST HAUT VAR
- Conseillère en Insertion - Animatrice Ateliers Emploi
maintenant
MISSION LOCALE DE CONFLANS SAINTE HONORINE
- CONSEILLERE EN INSERTION
2005 - 2010
FEDERATION FRANCAISE DE BADMINTON
- ASSISTANTE EN COMMUNICATION / COORDINATRICE D'EVENEMENT / CHARGE DE RELATIONS PRESSE
1999 - 2002
Coordinatrice de l'Open de France de Badminton
Formations
ANRT
Paris
1997 - 1999
BTS ASSISTANTE DE DIRECTION
Réseau
Anne-Laure PALMER
Carine BACCI
Christelle BERNARD
Christiane CULETTO MONFREUX
Claude JALTA
Isabelle LANGLOIS
Paul ESCOURROU
Philippe CASSUTO
Rhésolution HANDICAP
