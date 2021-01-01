Valérie TOURAINE

Mes compétences :
Suivi clients
Recrutement
Management d'équipe
Management de projet
Développement commercial
Entreprises
Amaris
- Project Manager
Genève2013 - 2013In charge of several projects, from the analysis phase to go lives, to achieve business process improvement such as CRM implementation or business activity indicators monitoring.
EM Lyon
- Master Entreprendre
2013 - maintenant
Amaris
- Manager
Genève2011 - 2013Business activity
- Prospection and development of new customer portfolio, present to customers our expertise and
references, customer requirements analysis and specification, customer relations monitoring
- Designing and drafting technical and commercial answers
- Collaboration with foreign teams for drafting replies to calls for tender from customers or prospects.
- Business Unit financial management (P&L etc.)
Internal and external resource management (team size: up to 14 persons)
- Managerial role: consultant follow-ups, annual performance review, specific help to optimize each
consultant’s career path (training, coaching etc.), salary increases management.
- Reporting and follow-up consultants’ projects and missions, hazards and risks management
Recruitment
- Define recruitment strategy, and profiles sought
- Recruitment interview, work contract proposal and negotiation
Formations
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)