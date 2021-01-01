Menu

Valérie TOURAINE

Genève

Mes compétences :
Suivi clients
Recrutement
Management d'équipe
Management de projet
Développement commercial

  • Amaris - Project Manager

    Genève 2013 - 2013 In charge of several projects, from the analysis phase to go lives, to achieve business process improvement such as CRM implementation or business activity indicators monitoring.

  • EM Lyon - Master Entreprendre

    2013 - maintenant

  • Amaris - Manager

    Genève 2011 - 2013 Business activity
    - Prospection and development of new customer portfolio, present to customers our expertise and
    references, customer requirements analysis and specification, customer relations monitoring
    - Designing and drafting technical and commercial answers
    - Collaboration with foreign teams for drafting replies to calls for tender from customers or prospects.
    - Business Unit financial management (P&L etc.)

    Internal and external resource management (team size: up to 14 persons)
    - Managerial role: consultant follow-ups, annual performance review, specific help to optimize each
    consultant’s career path (training, coaching etc.), salary increases management.
    - Reporting and follow-up consultants’ projects and missions, hazards and risks management

    Recruitment
    - Define recruitment strategy, and profiles sought
    - Recruitment interview, work contract proposal and negotiation

Formations

