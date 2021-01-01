Valerie VAN CAUTER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives au Havre
Profile: Manager with engineering and operational experience in particular in Belgium, the UK and France. My current role is in the petrochemicals, plastics and logistics sector.
I ensure the safe and quality delivery of on-site and off-site operations.
I am flexible and determined and highly competent in performance management and communication with the social partners.
Mes compétences :
Logistique
Lean supply chain
Management
Négociation achats
Sécurité au travail
Gestion de la qualité