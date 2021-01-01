Menu

Valerie VAN CAUTER

Farébersviller

En résumé

Profile: Manager with engineering and operational experience in particular in Belgium, the UK and France. My current role is in the petrochemicals, plastics and logistics sector.
I ensure the safe and quality delivery of on-site and off-site operations.
I am flexible and determined and highly competent in performance management and communication with the social partners.

Mes compétences :
Logistique
Lean supply chain
Management
Négociation achats
Sécurité au travail
Gestion de la qualité

Entreprises

  • Katoen Natie - Terminal Manager

    Farébersviller 1996 - maintenant

  • Antwerpse Bouwwerken du Groupe Eiffage Benelux - Quality Manager

    1994 - 1996

Formations

  • Artesis Hogeschool Antwerpen (Anvers)

    Anvers 1994 - 1996

  • Karel De Grote - Hogeschool (Antwerpen (Anvers))

    Antwerpen (Anvers) 1989 - 1993 Ingénieur electro-mécanique

Réseau

