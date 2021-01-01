Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Valérie VIGNOL
Ajouter
Valérie VIGNOL
VELIZY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Messier Bugatti
- Agent commercial
maintenant
Messier Bugatti
- Agent Commercial
2003 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Axel CREVAUX
Benjamin HENSCH
Bertrand CHARTON
Christelle TURCANO (LE JUNTER)
Coralie GUILLON
Davy BINOIS
Gilles GALANDON
Nathanaël BUTTERLIN
Pierre Yves ALLAIN
Sandra THIRION
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z