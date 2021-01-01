Retail
Valérie VIGNY-VELON
Valérie VIGNY-VELON
GENÈVE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
RH
Consultant
Recrutement
Sourcing
Entreprises
Diverses / Remplacements
- Infirmiere
2020 - maintenant
Remplacante 01-39-74-83-Suisse
Medecinsruraux.com
- Fondatrice
2019 - maintenant
Cv-pop Sa
- Co-Administratrice
2018 - 2019
Associée
Demandezlalune.ch
- Fondatrice
2017 - maintenant
En recherche d’association
cv-pop.ch
- Fondatrice
2015 - 2018
3HPRO Groupe PROMAN
- Responsable Secteur Médical
2015 - 2015
Multi Personnel
- Consultante RH
2011 - 2014
Hôpitaux France et Suisse
- Infirmière
1993 - 2011
Formations
Ecole Rockefeller
Lyon
2006 - 2009
Réseau
Alix MILLION
Anelor DABO
Badre RAY
Christophe BAGOT
Luc CHOSAL
Muriel GRESEAU
Sabrina TARATE
Tony QUAGLIARIELLO
Wilfried PLENK
Xavier MONESTIER