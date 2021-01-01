Valerie VOINCHET

ENGLISH

Artist out of the frame ; a singular, original and contemporary artistic initiative.



Professional Painter, registered in France since 1997.

Diploma 2009 : IESA (Paris) Specialist and advisor in cultural goods and properties, painting and graphic arts, History of Art.



More than 40 exhibitions in 10 years, among which : « Once upon a time… the wine » from 1999 to 2006 At least 15 exhibitions, especially : “Voyage autour du Vin” International Fair, Paris, Parc Floral–1999 “Voyage autour du Vin”, Paris, Espace Champerret–2000 Wine Museum– Pallet/Loire Atlantique-2001



People as world characters 5 exhibitions, for ex : Salon des Indépendants-2000 Arcurial – Auction Sale for the R. Debré hospital-2003



The Clowns Private presentations in my studio, upon invitation.



Other exhibitions :

Open doors of the Père Lachaise artist studios (APLA) since 2007

Montbéliard Art and History Museum, Private Posted Art collection of M. Bohbot 2010



Orders : Conception & realization in 2004 of a public painted wall , Place de la réunion 75020 Paris

Several trompe l’œil and decoration works



Training and schooling:

Expertise and Art market 2008-2009

Oil technics 2001

Nu studies by the Beaux Arts of Paris 1999

Trompe l’œil 1995-1997

Drawing technics 1990 à1995



Main goals :

* find adapted premises which would emphasize a specific work and exhibit big size paintings.

* entrust the exhibition logistics and communication to art market professionals in order to dedicate more time to artistic work.



Focus since 2007 :

Human Kind, from Mythology up to nowadays, throughout History

« Painting is the medium I choose to question the world we are living in and specifically whether history is an eternal resumption or not. The background of history being Man himself, I wonder about his evolution. The mythology offers me a wide range of human behaviours which I use on my canvasses to try to understand what became the contemporary man. »



what is already achieved :

* A 2m x 1.75m canvass called “Exit of the Chaos or Genesis”. explains the genealogy of the first three generations of Greco-roman mythological gods painted with contemporary faces.

* Another canvass (2m x 3.50m) “The foundation of Rome” gathers all major legends concerning the birth of the city with loans among some important paintings throughout Art History. This work deals with power, integration of other people and territory defence.

* A polyptych made of four panels 1 sq m each, « The towers players », a reflection on the immoderation of man and his relationship to creation



FRENCH :



Artiste Peintre Professionnelle depuis 1997, j'ai obtenu,en 2009, le diplôme de

"Spécialiste-conseil en biens et services culturels, option Peinture et Arts Graphiques, Histoire de l’Art" (IESA)

J'ai conçu et réalisé plus de 40 expositions en 10 ans, sur les thèmes principaux de :

*** "Il était une fois le vin"

*** "Les Personnages"

*** "Les Clowns"

*** "Les Mains"



Travail de Commande :

Conception & réalisation en 2004 d’un mur peint , Place de la réunion 75020 Paris

Divers travaux de trompe l’œil et décoration



Focus artistique depuis 2007 :



L’Homme de la mythologie à nos jours à travers l’histoire



« À travers ma peinture je pose la question de savoir si l’histoire est un éternel recommencement ; la fondation de l’histoire étant l’homme lui même, je m’interroge sur son évolution et c’est la mythologie qui m’offre une large palette de comportements humains que je décline sur la toile. Ce travail a pour objectif de tenter de comprendre ce qu’est devenu l’homme contemporain. »



Réalisé



l Une toile 2m x 1.75m intitulée “Sortie du Chaos ou la Genèse” : revisite les principaux initiateurs de la mythologie en leur attribuant un visage contemporain.

l Un tableau 2m x 3.50m “La Naissance de Rome” regroupe les principaux mythes fondateurs de la cité.

1 polyptyque 4 panneaux d'1m2 chacun "les joueurs de Tours" une réflexion sur le pouvoir et la demesure de l'homme face à la création.



