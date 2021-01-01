Valérie VOINDROT

-
Christian Louboutin
- Retail Analyst Asia - Middle East - Pacific
2013 - 2013
Managing a team of 9 Retail Analysts for 43 boutiques.
- Gather Sales & Performances from all the regions (reported to Joint Ventures Manager and Group Retail Analyst), Implement new reporting tools and train the local teams.
- Review OTB for each region, Support in the buying process, Implement new buying tools, Presentation of the collection and buying recommandations, Product selections with local retail analysts and JV Manager, Order Process.
- Stock Management : Markdowns process, Stock Cleaning solutions, Suggesting reorders and possible transfers.
- Coordination: Visual Merchandising, Stores Events.
Christian Louboutin LLC
- US Retail Analyst
2010 - maintenant
For 12 boutiques, including the eCommerce Website.
Managing a team of 2 persons.
BUYING - Review sales forecasts with Retail Director; Prepare OTB; Collaboration in Collections Pricing; Collections Presentation to Stores Managers; Prepare and provide the “Buy Recaps Books” to the Stores Managers; Products selection in collaboration with Retail Director and Boutiques Managers (review budgets, make sure the directives from artistic department and production have been respected); Orders of Core Collection; Orders Process (respect of the Timeline).
SALES & PERFORMANCES ANALYSIS - Creation of reports to provide a good follow up of the US retail & eCommerce business to the Retail Director, Group Retail Analyst and General Manager.
STOCK MANAGEMENT - Track of the delivery flow; Follow up on boutiques merchandise needs in order to optimize sales and sell thru – Suggestions of reorders; Consolidation (collaboration with Visual Merchandiser & Stores Managers); Stock cleaning (Sale, Sample Sale…); Inventories.
COORDINATION - Daily follow up with teams in stores; Training (Stores opening, New software’s setting up…); Product knowledge; Quality follow up; Collaboration to set up company retail policies (discounts, repairs/faulty, refunds/exchanges, employees uniform…); Notions in merchandising.
Christian Louboutin France
- Retail Analyst & Coordinator - INTERN
2010 - 2010
Assisting Retail Analyst & Coordinator in daily tasks
Christian Dior
- Sales Ambassador
Paris
2009 - 2010
Welcoming, Counseling, Selling & Capturing Customer Data.
Ritz Hotel Paris
- Hostess
2009 - 2010
Welcoming clients and assisting Maitre D's for special events.