Mes compétences :
Prèparation au TOEIC
Prèparation aux conduites de rèunions d'entreprise
Consultante en langues ètrangères
Prèparation qu TOEFL
Prèparation aux entretiens individuels
Formatrice Russe
Formatrice Anglais
Entreprises
VALERIIA RATEL
- Foreign Languages (ENG/RUS) and Training Consultant /Consultante Langues Etrangères (ENG/RUS)
2014 - maintenantEnthusiastic and dynamic, I propose lessons in English/Russian (all levels) covering various areas such as, for instance, Business, Finance, Law and Pharmacy.
I also prepare for the TOEFL Test and IELTS with useful tips.
In addition, I can assist you with cover letter writing, resume building and interview preparation.
Enthousiaste et dynamique, je propose des leçons d'anglais/russe pour tous niveaux.
Je propose également des cours d'anglais des affaires/finance/droit/santé et des cours de préparation aux examens TOEFL/IELTS.
Enfin, je propose de l'aide pour vos candidatures (CV et lettre de motivation) et entretiens en anglais.