Valeriia RATEL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Prèparation au TOEIC
Prèparation aux conduites de rèunions d'entreprise
Consultante en langues ètrangères
Prèparation qu TOEFL
Prèparation aux entretiens individuels
Formatrice Russe
Formatrice Anglais

  • VALERIIA RATEL - Foreign Languages (ENG/RUS) and Training Consultant /Consultante Langues Etrangères (ENG/RUS)

    2014 - maintenant Enthusiastic and dynamic, I propose lessons in English/Russian (all levels) covering various areas such as, for instance, Business, Finance, Law and Pharmacy.

    I also prepare for the TOEFL Test and IELTS with useful tips.

    In addition, I can assist you with cover letter writing, resume building and interview preparation.

    Enthousiaste et dynamique, je propose des leçons d'anglais/russe pour tous niveaux.

    Je propose également des cours d'anglais des affaires/finance/droit/santé et des cours de préparation aux examens TOEFL/IELTS.

    Enfin, je propose de l'aide pour vos candidatures (CV et lettre de motivation) et entretiens en anglais.

