Valery DEBEER

Bois-Colombes

Valery Debeer is an IBM Client Technical Advisor in Financial Sector. He is in charge of creating and maintaining a strong and trusted Client technical relationship for a global and large French bank. He delivers compelling and differentiating solutions for solving complex business and technology challenges.

Valery has over 18 years extensive experience in Architecture and Technology Consulting with a current focus on Cognitive Computing, Big Data, Analytics and Digital transformation.

Valery is Vice-Chairman of IBM Technical Expert Council France, a society of technical leaders affiliated to the IBM Academy of Technology, which stimulate, organize and synthesize the investigation of ideas, breakthrough technologies, and concepts that increase innovation and support value creation.

Valery is also engaged as volunteer and a global citizen, acting for developing a sustainable values-bases world community, especially for children education and protection.

On a personal level, Valery likes traveling, getting opportunity for immersion in new country, meet people, learn from new culture and share experiences.

As hobbies, Valery composes and plays electronic music and practices Marathon, long distance trail and scuba diving.

Mes compétences :
Analytic
Datacenter
Cloud computing
Infrastructure informatique
Disaster recovery
Stockage
Virtualisation

Entreprises

  • IBM - Client Technical Advisor

    Bois-Colombes 2014 - maintenant Client Technical Advisor, Secteur Finance.
    Business development : IBM Watson, Analytics, Big Data, Cloud, Digital Transformation

    Certification :
    - Open Group Master Certified IT Architect
    - ITIL
    - TOGAF

  • IBM - Senior IT Architect

    Bois-Colombes 2001 - 2014 IBM Senior Solution Architect in Technology working on complex and large IT projects. Large experience in IT Architecture and Technology Consulting, predominantly in the finance industry. I worked with both banks and insurance companies in the U.S. and France, has served as Lead Architect on very large projects delivery and has extensive experience in pre-sales and services.

    Domaines d'activités:
    - Architecture d'entreprise
    - Cloud Computing
    - Shéma directeur IT
    - Datacenter Optimization, Consolidation and Relocation
    - Plan de Reprise d'Activité
    - Cycle de vie de la donnée, Sauvegarde, Archivage
    - Business Analytics and Optimization


    Conferences Speaker :

    Ministère de l'Enseignement Supérieur et de la Recherche
    Rencontre Contacts Innovation "Technologies numériques et robotique"
    "Business Analytics and Optimization"
    http://www.contacts-innovation.com/intervenants.php
    Jan 17, 2012

    IDC : Infrastructure IT et Cloud Computing
    "Comment concevoir une architecture de stockage évolutive ?'
    http://idcevents.com/eng/41208-idc-s-infrastructure-it-cloud-computing-conference-2011-france/10-agenda/
    Sep 21, 2011

    IBM Convention des décideurs
    « Nouvelle Intelligence : Valoriser les données de l’entreprise en gérant les capacités de stockage et en maîtrisant leur croissance"
    http://www-03.ibm.com/systems/fr/conventiondesdecideurs/nouvelleintelligence.html
    (2009)

    Activités externes :
    - Membre de l'IBM Technical Expert Council France (IBM Academy of Technology affiliate)
    - Membre du SNIA France (Storage Networking Industry Association)
    - Membre de l'AOGEA (Association of Open Group Enterprise Architects)

  • ASTEK - Consultant

    Boulogne-Billancourt 1997 - 2001 Principales expériences:
    - SPIE
    - DIGITAL/COMPAQ
    - COURBON
    - France Telecom

  • Ambassade de France à Kiev (Ukraine) - Attaché de coopération Technique et Scientifique

    1995 - 1997

Formations

