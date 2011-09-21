Valery Debeer is an IBM Client Technical Advisor in Financial Sector. He is in charge of creating and maintaining a strong and trusted Client technical relationship for a global and large French bank. He delivers compelling and differentiating solutions for solving complex business and technology challenges.



Valery has over 18 years extensive experience in Architecture and Technology Consulting with a current focus on Cognitive Computing, Big Data, Analytics and Digital transformation.



Valery is Vice-Chairman of IBM Technical Expert Council France, a society of technical leaders affiliated to the IBM Academy of Technology, which stimulate, organize and synthesize the investigation of ideas, breakthrough technologies, and concepts that increase innovation and support value creation.



Valery is also engaged as volunteer and a global citizen, acting for developing a sustainable values-bases world community, especially for children education and protection.



On a personal level, Valery likes traveling, getting opportunity for immersion in new country, meet people, learn from new culture and share experiences.



As hobbies, Valery composes and plays electronic music and practices Marathon, long distance trail and scuba diving.



Mes compétences :

Analytic

Datacenter

Cloud computing

Infrastructure informatique

Disaster recovery

Stockage

Virtualisation