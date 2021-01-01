Menu

Valery FAYOLLE

Les Clayes-sous-Bois

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Pacé

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Apache WEB Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
RAID
Oracle
FTP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Visual Basic
Terre Management
Secure Socket Layer
Secure Shell
SNMP
SAN
PostgreSQL
Network File System
Network Attached Storage
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Internet Security and Acceleration (ISA)
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Linux Red Hat
Linux Fedora
Linux Debian
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
Domain Name Server Protocol
Delphi
CentOS
CGI Web Development

Entreprises

  • BULL - Administrateur des opérations

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2011 - 2011

  • GENIOUS INTERACTIVE - Administrateur Ingénieur systèmes et réseaux

    Pacé 2011 - 2014

  • GIGA-MICRO - Technicien informatique pour client professionnel

    2009 - 2010

  • BLUEKANGO - Technicien Support Linux

    Rennes 2006 - 2009 Déploiement Patch Logiciel sur 3000 PC, CHU Rennes
    Technicien Exploitation et Support Utilisateur, ALCATEL-LUCENT, Rennes (35)

    Administrateur réseau, MUTUELLES UNIO, Mâcon (71)
    Administrateur réseau, NUMEO, Ecully (69)
    Technicien informatique, CANDEXYS, Ecully (69)

  • BOCCARD - Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    Villeurbanne 2005 - 2006

  • ADECCO IT SERVICES - Technicien d'exploitation

    VILLEURBANNE 2004 - 2005 Technicien informatique, DMS (SSII), Lyon (69)

  • Armée de terre - Technicien d'exploitation & Administrateur réseaux

    1999 - 2004 Administrateur réseaux, Responsable informatique
    ARMEE DE TERRE, La Valbonne (01)

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :