Valéry-Hélion DEJEAN DE LA BÂTIE
Valéry-Hélion DEJEAN DE LA BÂTIE
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
HSBC Private Bank
- Ingénieur Patrimonial
Paris
2008 - maintenant
HSBC France
- Ingenieur Patrimonial
Paris
2001 - 2008
Edition Formation Entreprises (EFE)
- Responsable de formation
1997 - 2001
Formations
Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas
Paris
1990 - 1993
Réseau
Abb? Claude Andr? DAVID-FENOT
Anne PAILLARD-BRUNET
Anne-Laure DE RIPPERT
Dublet LAURENT
Hélène LATOUR-PAILLOUS
Hugues PAUSIER
Judith MORIN
Nazimah TIMOL
Olivier DUPASQUIER
Stephane GERMAIN
