Valéry JONCHERAY

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes
Photographe professionnel spécialisé dans le tourisme, l'immobilier, la communication institutionnelle, l'événementiel.
Reportage au sol
Photos aériennes avec drone, hélicoptère ou ULM
Photos semi-aériennes avec mat télescopique
Photos panoramiques sphériques 360°
Timelaspe
Basé à Nantes.
Reportage photo :
Immobilier
http://www.vjoncheray.fr/photo-immobilier.php
Tourisme
http://www.vjoncheray.fr/photo-tourisme.php
Collectivité
http://www.vjoncheray.fr/photographe-collectivites.php
Entreprise
http://www.vjoncheray.fr/photo-entreprise.php
Evénementiel
http://www.vjoncheray.fr/photo-evenementiel.php
Photo aérienne (Drone, Hélico, ULM)
http://www.vjoncheray.fr/drone-photo-video.php
http://www.vjoncheray.fr/photo-aerienne.php
Photo panoramique 360° (Visite virtuelle)
http://www.vjoncheray.fr/panoramique/
TimeLapse
http://www.vjoncheray.fr/time-laps.php
Photothèque
http://www.vjoncheray.fr/phototheque/
Photo studio
http://www.vjoncheray.fr/studio-photo.php
Portraits
http://www.vjoncheray.com/clients/studio/
Tirage d'art pour la décoration intérieure
http://www.vjoncheray.fr/tirage-photo.php
Mes compétences :
Reportage
communication
Photographie
photo
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Lightroom