Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Valéry OYAM
Ajouter
Valéry OYAM
Genève 2
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Opérateur Telecom
Entreprises
UNHCR
- OPERATEUR TELECOM ET IT
Genève 2
2012 - maintenant
IRAGI GEOCONSULTING
- DIRECTEUR TECHNIQUES
2010 - 2012
AGICK SPRL
- Assistant de Direction
2008 - 2009
Val'sware
- Directeur Général
2002 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Albert JIZON
Coraline SIMONUTTI
Edouard PALOGO
Naimou LARME
Omar AMADE
Papy MORISHO
Patrick VILALLONGUE
Patrick Olivier KAMNDOH
Vallery KYUPY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z