Valery Vilain is a Haiti based freelance makeup artist specializing in editorial, advertising, beauty and fashion. With more than 6 years of experience with cosmetic giants, as a makeup instructor and as a freelance artist, he has built up quite an arsenal of tips and tricks along the way.

His strong work ethic, calm energy and attention to detail are assets that keep his clients satisfied. Valery enthusiasm for makeup artistry continues to grow over the years and is constantly driven by his passion to make women and men around the world look and feel beautiful. Valery is available for photo shoots, runway, red carpet, special events, weddings, theater, movies as well as private makeup lessons.



This is with great interest that Valery Vilain’s team created Summer Beauty Day and annual public seminar that started in July 2010 for a better teaching of people from every sector such as public relation, customer services, fashion and tourism. The purpose of Valery Vilain’s work is to see the socio-cultural progress in a new society of beauty.



Valery also attended many seminars and contests outside of the country to improve his capacity and skills in the Makeup field. He graduated in 2006 from Institute Michel Hair Design of Michel Chataigne, three years later; participated in World Championships of Performing Arts in Hollywood, California in 2009 and Best New Talents in 2010 where he proudly represented Haiti and came back with a gold medaille. Last Look Make Up Academy in New York City in 2011 was receiving him for a one-month seminar and further in 2012, Valery Vilain flew to Miami to have a special training at BlackUp Paris in United States.



He’s actually teaching make up in three different schools of the city and is currently the Official BlackUp Paris Makeup Artist in Haiti at Royal Oasis/Le Boudoir de Francoise ELIZEE.



Valery Vilain currently offers a Gold Card to his clients with an interesting package of makeup and beauty care for the pleasure of every person for a special occasion



Mes compétences :

Artist

Coach

Makeup Artist

Visagiste