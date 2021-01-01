Retail
Vanderson DE LIMA
Vanderson DE LIMA
MEXICO
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ABB México
- Local Division Head
2012 - maintenant
ALSTOM POWER Thermal Services
- Managing Director
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2002 - 2011
ALSTOM
Saint Ouen
2002 - maintenant
Formations
UFRGS (Porto Alegre)
Porto Alegre
1973 - 1978
Mechanical Engineering
Réseau
Frederic DE ARAUJO
Gregoire RENIE
Grégoire WENDLING
Guillaume PEIGNE
Jacques KERNEUR
