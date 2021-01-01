Menu

Vanessa ALVAREZ TORRENTE

AUBAGNE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Vimer - Commerciale

    2007 - maintenant

  • Provence Europagro - Merchandising - Assisstante

    2006 - 2007

Formations

  • IUT

    Aix En Provence 2002 - 2004 Techniques de Commercialisation

Réseau

