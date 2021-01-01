Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vanessa ALVAREZ TORRENTE
Ajouter
Vanessa ALVAREZ TORRENTE
AUBAGNE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Aubagne
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Vimer
- Commerciale
2007 - maintenant
Provence Europagro
- Merchandising - Assisstante
2006 - 2007
Formations
IUT
Aix En Provence
2002 - 2004
Techniques de Commercialisation
Réseau
Alexandre HAMROUN--CANDELIER
Anaïs CRUYPENNINCK
Arnaud VALTON
Cédric SOUBRIÉ
Marie LAUMONT-MAHE
Olivier PONS
Piana MARTINE
Puccetti LORELLA
Raphael PETRONIO
Thibault ALLART
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z