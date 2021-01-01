Menu

Vanessa ARQUINT

FRIBOURG

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Fribourg

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Swisscom - Ingénieure HES en Télécommunications

    maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole D'Ingénieurs De Fribourg EIF (Fribourg)

    Fribourg 2001 - 2005 Télécommunication

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :