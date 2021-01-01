Menu

Vanessa BACCAM

Paris

At the beggining of March, I left France to visit the South, East and North Cost of Australia. This Challenge implies I had to leave my last job but I am now ready and available to start a new experience in that big and beautiful country.
I use to be a Data Manager in an Industrial Hygiene project team. I was in charge of the creation and update of the Chemical data base of some chemical sites from all over the world.
I get good skills in SAP, Excel and All the Microsoft pack office tools during the previous 3 years.
I am a positive, dynamic an autonomous hard worker.
My several experiences in chemical industries help me discovering various work environnement such as clean medical devices production rooms, chemical process industries, laboratories, Design offices.
I would be glad to start a new project in a chemical Lab or Process plant especially if it's an enthusiastic and dynamic new team!

Mes compétences :
Dossier de Qualification, QI QO QP
Utilisation logiciel AutoCAD, AutoPlant
Formation Lean Six sigma Yellow Belt
Utilisation du logiciel de Gestion: 3E Online
SAP EHS

Entreprises

  • Solvay - Data manager sur SAP EHS et 3E online7

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Rexam - Chargée d'étude Qualité, Qualification/ Validation

    SURESNES 2014 - 2015 Nemera, anciennement REXAM Healthcare m'a accueilli au sein du service qualité. Je travaille ainsi en tant que support aux équipes Qualité Projet pour diverses missions

    Cette entreprise fabrique dans divers ateliers et salles blanches des dispositifs plastiques dédiés à la prise de médicaments (Ex:Emballages pour collyre, sprays nasal, sprays buccal)

    - Rédaction de documents qualité (Fiches d'instructions, Change Control, Rapports d'inspections visuelles, Défauthèques (= Liste des défauts récurrents avec photos conformément aux spécifications Clients), Rapports de validations etc.) sur des supports en français ou en anglais.

    Participation au projet de lancement d'un nouveau produit et à l'installation des lignes de fabrications en salle Blanche (QI, QO, QP et Validation)
    Suivi des différentes étapes de la validation et récupération de la documentation Qualité dans les différents services.

  • SNF Floerger France - Préparatrice P&ID

    ANDREZIEUX 2013 - 2014 Au sein de l’engineering, je suis chargée, lors de cette mission chez SNF Floerger, de travailler sur divers projets sur les logiciels AUTOCAD et AUTOPLANT P&ID.

    Ma principale mission consiste à mettre à jour les P&ID sur AUTOPLANT dans différents bâtiments SNF locaux et internationaux ( SNF Chine/ Russie/ Inde/ Etats Unis). Ces projets consistent à remettre à jour les réseaux d'alimentation, de distribution, ou d'évacuation des fluides sur les unités de fabrication ou encore les nouvelles installations mises en places aux cours des dernières années:

    - Représentation d'équipements sur Autoplant
    - Modification ou création des lignes process ou instrumentation
    - Installation d'équipements, d'instrumentations et de robinetterie process

  • Merck Serono - Technicienne procédés

    Lyon 2012 - 2013 - Suivi des qualifications d'un système de transfert de poudre pour la remise à niveau des BPF liée à la vidange d'une essoreuse. (Suivi des tests de qualifications et réalisation de la qualification d'installation)
    Réalisation de schémas d'installation et PID et de procédures: Fiche d'instruction de nettoyage de l'installation, fiche d'instruction d'utllisation de l'appareil.

    - Valorisation des déchets riches (solvants organiques), mise en place de cartographies process et calculs de bilans volumiques.

    -Suivi de la qualification d'un sécheur (Guédu) avec observation des tests de qualification opérationnelle, vérification de la conformité d'un GRAFCET et réalisation d'un schéma de l'installation (type PID)

  • Merck Serono - Support

    Lyon 2012 - 2012 - Détermination des paramètres critiques d'une étape de séchage
    - Suivi de CAPA pour la correction d'un dossier de lot de nettoyage

