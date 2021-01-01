Vanessa BACCAM

At the beggining of March, I left France to visit the South, East and North Cost of Australia. This Challenge implies I had to leave my last job but I am now ready and available to start a new experience in that big and beautiful country.

I use to be a Data Manager in an Industrial Hygiene project team. I was in charge of the creation and update of the Chemical data base of some chemical sites from all over the world.

I get good skills in SAP, Excel and All the Microsoft pack office tools during the previous 3 years.

I am a positive, dynamic an autonomous hard worker.

My several experiences in chemical industries help me discovering various work environnement such as clean medical devices production rooms, chemical process industries, laboratories, Design offices.

I would be glad to start a new project in a chemical Lab or Process plant especially if it's an enthusiastic and dynamic new team!



Mes compétences :

Dossier de Qualification, QI QO QP

Utilisation logiciel AutoCAD, AutoPlant

Formation Lean Six sigma Yellow Belt

Utilisation du logiciel de Gestion: 3E Online

SAP EHS