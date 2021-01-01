Vanessa BARCELO

2007 - maintenantANALYSIS & STRATEGY :
- Developement of Export Policy and Objectives (turnover: individual & collective objectives and expenditures)
- Study of competitive environment & market study (competitor monitoring)
- Business Plan Development per market
- Analysis of sales (sales monitoring) and market evolution
- Determine the type and volumes of products to be launched or to be stopped.
SETTING UP & ORGANISATION OF TRADE NETWORK:
- Prospection
- Negociation
- Selection of distributors according to our different brands
- Stimulate the distribution thanks to marketing skils and activities (marketing & promotion plan, training books, commercial presentations, specific developed lines or PLV by envolving the marketing team of the company)
- Improvment of the company's turnover and market share : more than 40 countries on both luxuxy and masstige distribution (Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia)
FIELD/STRATEGIC MARKETING :
- International Exhibition Participation
- International events and awards (launch of specific lines of fragrances for a market, International Chamber of Commerce awards)
- Marketing and commercial trainings