Vanessa BARCELO

MARSEILLE

Entreprises

  • Parfums Corania - International Sales Manager

    2007 - maintenant ANALYSIS & STRATEGY :
    - Developement of Export Policy and Objectives (turnover: individual & collective objectives and expenditures)
    - Study of competitive environment & market study (competitor monitoring)
    - Business Plan Development per market
    - Analysis of sales (sales monitoring) and market evolution
    - Determine the type and volumes of products to be launched or to be stopped.

    SETTING UP & ORGANISATION OF TRADE NETWORK:
    - Prospection
    - Negociation
    - Selection of distributors according to our different brands
    - Stimulate the distribution thanks to marketing skils and activities (marketing & promotion plan, training books, commercial presentations, specific developed lines or PLV by envolving the marketing team of the company)
    - Improvment of the company's turnover and market share : more than 40 countries on both luxuxy and masstige distribution (Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia)

    FIELD/STRATEGIC MARKETING :
    - International Exhibition Participation
    - International events and awards (launch of specific lines of fragrances for a market, International Chamber of Commerce awards)
    - Marketing and commercial trainings

    MANAGEMENT :
    - Supervise, lead and train a team

