Vanessa BESSON-DUBOURG

PARIS

Stategic and analytic thinker with strong expertise in Life Science, I worked for 8 years as Project Manager R&D / Researcher in an Academic Laboratory.

For the last 2 years, i was co-founder of AdSTEM (Advancing Stem Cell Therapeutics), a start-up based on a patented innovation for the development of a new therpeutic for Alopecia. I was in charge of promoting our technology to develop new academic and industrial partnerships.

I am currently unemployed and looking for a job as project manager R&D in Pharmaceutical or Biotechnology industry. I am interesting in seeking and developing new innovations and therapeutics.
I am also open to any proposals corresponding to my skills.

Specialisations: Cell and Molecular Biology techniques, Cloning strategies, Stem Cell Biology, Immunology, Biochemistry, Flow cytometry, Cell culture, Histology, Animal model engineering, Behavioral tests, Transgenesis, Biotechnology, Assay developpement,

Skills:
Project Managment
Strategic and executive supervision of the progress of the projects
Good communication
Ingenuity
Development and Coordination of international collaborations
Protecting and transferring scientific inventions to the industrial sector (3 published patents)

Mes compétences :
Molecular and Cellular Biology
Stem Cell Biology
In Vivo experiments/mouse
Biotechnologies
Biochemistry
Molecular Cloning
Lifescience
Immunologie
Project Managment
Mouse Engineering
Innovation Research
Neurobiology
Cell Culture

Entreprises

  • AdSTEM (Advancing Stem cell Therapeutics) - Director of academic partnerships

    2010 - maintenant AdSTEM is a biotherapeutic development company with a comprehensive product structure. AdSTEM’s patented technology is based on the discovery of a universal adult stem cell biomarker, which addresses the major challenges of the stem cell market by providing:
    • A small animal model that literally ‘lights up’ the rare stem cells in any tissue examined so that cell location and number can be rapidly followed in response to drugs undergoing pre- clinical testing.
    • A single-step method to purify stem cells from any adult tissue. Stem cells carry a patented biomarker that allows for their simple purification, and also tracks their stem cell competence over time.
    Presently, we are pursuing the development of this biotherapeutic with a specific focus on biodelivery for effective targeting in the skin.

    - Develop Academic partnerships
    - Writing technical proposals

  • INSERM - Project manager R&D / Senior researcher in Biology

    PARIS 13 2005 - maintenant Investigate the role of a pan-stem cell marker in several tissues, including the skin, by using new genetic tools
    Identification of a biotherapeutic compound that targets and activates competent stem cells
    This research/innovation was rewarded by 3 patents.

    Biology techniques: Immunohistochemistry, Histology, Cloning strategy, Cell culture, Flow cytometry, Confocal microscopy, Stem cell grafting experiments, Western Blot, In vivo and In vitro assays, Gene Silencing experiments, Mouse model engineering.

    Skills:
    • Projects and personnel management (technicians and engineers)
    • Strategic and executive supervision of the progress of the projects
    • Analytical thinking, planning, organization and prioritization skills, adaptability
    • Writing scientific reports, papers and grant proposals for research project funding
    • Coordinate international collaborations with academic partnerships
    • International oral communications
    • Scientific monitoring
    • Protecting and transferring scientific inventions to the industrial sector (3 published patents)

  • CNRS - Research Engineer

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Develop a large-scale production of mutant mice by chemical mutagenesis

  • Université des Sciences d' Orléans, France - Teaching Assistant

    2000 - 2004 Tutorials and pratical classes in Genetics to undergraduates (72h/year)

    Skills:
    • Good communication
    • Adaptability and organizing strategies
    • Patience and imagination
    • Teamwork
    • Development of educational Leardership
    • Classroom managment

  • CNRS - Junior Researcher in Molecular and Cellular Biology

    Paris 2000 - 2004 Creation and phenotypic analysis of new mouse models of Human Trisomy and Monosomy 21

    Cell and Molecular Biology techniques: Cloning, Cre-LoxP strategy, transgenesis, ES cells injection in blastocysts, ES cell culture, Histology, Southern Blot,
    Behavioral studies in mouse

    Skills:
    • Design, generate and analyze new genetically engineered mouse models of Human diseases
    • Investigate phenotypic defects
    • Managment of several mouse lines
    • Writing scientific papers
    • International oral communications

