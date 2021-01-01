Vanessa BESSON-DUBOURG

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Stategic and analytic thinker with strong expertise in Life Science, I worked for 8 years as Project Manager R&D / Researcher in an Academic Laboratory.
For the last 2 years, i was co-founder of AdSTEM (Advancing Stem Cell Therapeutics), a start-up based on a patented innovation for the development of a new therpeutic for Alopecia. I was in charge of promoting our technology to develop new academic and industrial partnerships.
I am currently unemployed and looking for a job as project manager R&D in Pharmaceutical or Biotechnology industry. I am interesting in seeking and developing new innovations and therapeutics.
I am also open to any proposals corresponding to my skills.
Specialisations: Cell and Molecular Biology techniques, Cloning strategies, Stem Cell Biology, Immunology, Biochemistry, Flow cytometry, Cell culture, Histology, Animal model engineering, Behavioral tests, Transgenesis, Biotechnology, Assay developpement,
Skills:
Project Managment
Strategic and executive supervision of the progress of the projects
Good communication
Ingenuity
Development and Coordination of international collaborations
Protecting and transferring scientific inventions to the industrial sector (3 published patents)
Mes compétences :
Molecular and Cellular Biology
Stem Cell Biology
In Vivo experiments/mouse
Biotechnologies
Biochemistry
Molecular Cloning
Lifescience
Immunologie
Project Managment
Mouse Engineering
Innovation Research
Neurobiology
Cell Culture