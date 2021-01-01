Vanessa BESSON-DUBOURG

Stategic and analytic thinker with strong expertise in Life Science, I worked for 8 years as Project Manager R&D / Researcher in an Academic Laboratory.



For the last 2 years, i was co-founder of AdSTEM (Advancing Stem Cell Therapeutics), a start-up based on a patented innovation for the development of a new therpeutic for Alopecia. I was in charge of promoting our technology to develop new academic and industrial partnerships.



I am currently unemployed and looking for a job as project manager R&D in Pharmaceutical or Biotechnology industry. I am interesting in seeking and developing new innovations and therapeutics.

I am also open to any proposals corresponding to my skills.



Specialisations: Cell and Molecular Biology techniques, Cloning strategies, Stem Cell Biology, Immunology, Biochemistry, Flow cytometry, Cell culture, Histology, Animal model engineering, Behavioral tests, Transgenesis, Biotechnology, Assay developpement,



Skills:

Project Managment

Strategic and executive supervision of the progress of the projects

Good communication

Ingenuity

Development and Coordination of international collaborations

Protecting and transferring scientific inventions to the industrial sector (3 published patents)



Mes compétences :

Molecular and Cellular Biology

Stem Cell Biology

In Vivo experiments/mouse

Biotechnologies

Biochemistry

Molecular Cloning

Lifescience

Immunologie

Mouse Engineering

Innovation Research

Neurobiology

Cell Culture