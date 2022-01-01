Vincent CAMBEFORT

Mes compétences :
Documentum
Computer sciences
Motivated
Sociable
Service oriented
Project management
Team player
Database
Entreprises
dbi services
- Consultant
Informatique | Nyon2019 - maintenantAdministration and publication of DMS platforms in a certified environment that can be accessed all over the world by pharmaceutical companies to register their products.
Support in different kind of projects enabling a system availability of 99,9%.
Service Level Agreement (SLA) for OpenText Documentum.
Informatique | Vevey2014 - 2018Document Management Design & Build specialist for the sustain of Documentum infrastructure for Nestle worldwide.
Project Manager for the installation and deployment of Documentum application.
Provide guidance and instructions to onshore & offshore team.
Accountable for the end-to-end support of Documentum infrastructure worlwide.
Nestlé
- Document Management Specialist
Informatique | Vevey2008 - 2013Documentum Administrator for the support and sustain of Nestlé Documentum infrastructures worldwide.
Project Manager for the deployment of new Documentum applications provided by Development Application teams.
Management & Training of the off-shore team (Wipro at Chennai – India).
Coordinator with the BTC for the deployment of new release of Documentum products.
Problem Coordinator within the CATI Support Tools team.
Informatique | Geneve1999 - 2002Senior Analyst Developer and Documentum Administrator on various contracts for different clients like Philip Morris Int., Nestlé SA and Chancellerie Etat de Vaud and Project Leader at CTP Geneva agency.
Odyssey Asset Management System
- DBA sybase
Informatique | Lausanne1998 - 1998DBA Sybase for Triple’ A development, integration and test environments