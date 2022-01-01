Menu

Vincent CAMBEFORT

  • dbi services
  • Consultant

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Documentum
Computer sciences
Motivated
Sociable
Service oriented
Project management
Team player
Database

Entreprises

  • dbi services - Consultant

    Informatique | Nyon 2019 - maintenant Administration and publication of DMS platforms in a certified environment that can be accessed all over the world by pharmaceutical companies to register their products.
    Support in different kind of projects enabling a system availability of 99,9%.
    Service Level Agreement (SLA) for OpenText Documentum.

  • Nestlé - Document Management Design & Build specialist

    Informatique | Vevey 2014 - 2018 Document Management Design & Build specialist for the sustain of Documentum infrastructure for Nestle worldwide.
    Project Manager for the installation and deployment of Documentum application.
    Provide guidance and instructions to onshore & offshore team.
    Accountable for the end-to-end support of Documentum infrastructure worlwide.

  • Nestlé - Document Management Specialist

    Informatique | Vevey 2008 - 2013 Documentum Administrator for the support and sustain of Nestlé Documentum infrastructures worldwide.
    Project Manager for the deployment of new Documentum applications provided by Development Application teams.
    Management & Training of the off-shore team (Wipro at Chennai – India).
    Coordinator with the BTC for the deployment of new release of Documentum products.
    Problem Coordinator within the CATI Support Tools team.

  • Nexee SA - Senior Consultant

    Informatique | Nyon 2003 - 2008 Document Management Specialist

  • Cambridge Technology Partners - Senior Consultant / Project Leader

    Informatique | Geneve 1999 - 2002 Senior Analyst Developer and Documentum Administrator on various contracts for different clients like Philip Morris Int., Nestlé SA and Chancellerie Etat de Vaud and Project Leader at CTP Geneva agency.

  • Odyssey Asset Management System - DBA sybase

    Informatique | Lausanne 1998 - 1998 DBA Sybase for Triple’ A development, integration and test environments

  • Natsoft - Cambridge Technology Parners - Senior Developper

    Informatique | Geneve 1996 - 1998 Senior Analyst Developer and Technical Team Leader on various contracts for different clients like Hewlett Packard, M.I.F and CTP Stockholm (Sweden)

  • Steria Inforgérance et Services - Unix Administrator and Oracle/Informix DBA

    Informatique | Toulouse (31000) 1993 - 1996 Unix Administrator and DBA Oracle on various contracts for different clients like France Telecom and Matra Marconi Space at Toulouse

Formations

Réseau

