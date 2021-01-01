Retail
Vincent CLARET
Vincent CLARET
PARIS
Entreprises
Location Automobile Caraibe - GBH
- Directeur
2012 - maintenant
Location Automobile Caraïbe - GBH
- Directeur adjoint
2012 - 2012
SODM
- Responsable d exploitation
2011 - 2012
CARMO
- Stagiaire controle de gestion
2010 - 2011
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Gestion
Paris
2007 - 2011
Master général de commerce
Lycée Charles Coeffin
Baie Mahault
2005 - 2005
Baccalaureat Mention Bien
Scientifique
Réseau
Amir AZZABI
Bastien LARIO
Bernard ROMEAS
Clara LE BELL
Francois LEBOULANGER
Jacques HAYOT
Marine BENHAMOU
Olivier ROUSSELLIER
Pascal LOUCHELART (LOUCHELART)
Cfao (Sèvres)
Tezenas MARC
