Vincent CLEMENT

I have 4 years of multiple marketing experiences, very diverse but above all: very rewarding. Currently, I’m working for Socomec, a great multinational in the energy field where I’m in charge of the prospection coordination for our 27 worldwide subsidiaries.



To describe myself, I would say I’m a happy optimist, creative in my life as in my job! My favorite crusade: simplifying unclear & complicated subjects into engaging & fully customer-oriented ones because I’m convinced that’s the key for business successes (devoted follower of Sinek’s golden circle theory). To do so, I love to work on innovative matters as marketing automation, lead acquisition / engagement, SEO / SEA (Google AdWords & Google Analytics), websites optimizations (content & UX design), iterative project management (thanks, Trello) and some other tools less innovative but still very useful, as the great Microsoft Excel.



Always looking to discover new subjects, new technologies, new people.



Mes compétences :

Créativité

Autonomie

Ambition

Banque

Communication

Marketing

Rigueur

Veille concurrentielle

Community management

Étude de marché

Esprit analytique

Esprit d'initiative