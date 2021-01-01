Menu

Vincent CLEMENT

Benfeld

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux

En résumé

I have 4 years of multiple marketing experiences, very diverse but above all: very rewarding. Currently, I’m working for Socomec, a great multinational in the energy field where I’m in charge of the prospection coordination for our 27 worldwide subsidiaries.

To describe myself, I would say I’m a happy optimist, creative in my life as in my job! My favorite crusade: simplifying unclear & complicated subjects into engaging & fully customer-oriented ones because I’m convinced that’s the key for business successes (devoted follower of Sinek’s golden circle theory). To do so, I love to work on innovative matters as marketing automation, lead acquisition / engagement, SEO / SEA (Google AdWords & Google Analytics), websites optimizations (content & UX design), iterative project management (thanks, Trello) and some other tools less innovative but still very useful, as the great Microsoft Excel.

Always looking to discover new subjects, new technologies, new people.

Mes compétences :
Créativité
Autonomie
Ambition
Banque
Communication
Marketing
Rigueur
Veille concurrentielle
Community management
Étude de marché
Esprit analytique
Esprit d'initiative

Entreprises

  • Socomec - International Prospection Coordinator

    Benfeld 2016 - maintenant Ensure the group's prospecting methodology deployment & optimization : generating new business opportunities for the sales network. To do so:
    ▷ Customer segmentation & personalization: creation of our personas with personalized customer journey.
    ▷ Implemented Pardot (marketing automation) & Salesforce (CRM) from scratch.
    ▷ Defined the lead management process between Sales & Marketing.
    ▷ Creating global nurturing and automated workflows for our various countries.
    ▷ Creation of an e-learning module about Digital Prospection for all Sales & Marketing departments.
    ▷ Group pilot for customer references project : development of an internal IT application, worldwide animation.

    [Management of 2 trainees]

  • Content Square - Marketing & Lead Generation Officer

    Paris 2015 - 2016 ▷ Lead Generation strategy implementation: definition of sales processes, structuring our Salesforce CRM, KPI follow up, tools management for DB enrichment & lead web tracking.
    ▷ Monthly organization of digital events: Conferences, Breakfast, Afterwork with testimonies from our customers on digital issues with major e-commerce players.
    ▷ Synchronization with French teams to provide bi-monthly best practices and case studies to international teams as part of their development.
    ▷ Writing and creating external newsletters.
    ▷ Creation of market research, customer satisfaction surveys.
    ▷ Reference plan for contributors / influencers.
    ▷ Creation of sales support materials, creating a brand identity
    ▷ Website development
    ▷ Competitive and market intelligence

    [Management of a trainee]

  • Suez Environnement - Marketing & Sales Performance Officer

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2014 - 2015 [12 months work-study contract]

    ▷ Analysis of market data: competitive studies for the development of commercial campaigns. Sourcing for creation of prospecting files.
    ▷ Development of the loyalty program: creation, deployment, analysis and feedbacks for regional directors, implementation of action plans, commercial follow-up.
    ▷ Creation of commercial solutions: working groups participation. Creating marketing materials: brochures, flyers, mailings, good practice guides to help business developpers.
    ▷ Sales performance analysis: follow-up of prospecting files, points to date, commercial summaries of the carried out campaigns.

  • Aura Finance - Marketing Officer

    Lormont 2014 - 2015 [6 months internship contract + 8 months freelance-entrepreneur]

    Creation of a new graphic charter, implementation of the new website: http://aura-finance.fr, communication campaign, internal & external challenges, partner development, customer loyalty, community manager, statistical analysis of campaigns implemented.

  • BNP Paribas - Bank Customer Service Representative

    Paris 2009 - 2011 [24 months work-study contract]

    Retail banking for individuals market (entry level portfolio).
    Foreign students branch representative.
    Responsible of the associations creations.

Formations

Annuaire des membres :