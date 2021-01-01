Vincent COLSON

Having led the German Gas, Renewables & Power Affiliate of Total, I am now thriving in the Energy Transition domain, valorizing my experience in the virtuous management of environmental, human and financial resources.



My current remit pertains to the Low Carbon transition (> 20 MtCO2/y, i.e. 50% of the Groups emissions) and structural projects (> 1 M US$ for a total Capex LTP > 5 B US$) of the European Refining & Base Chemical Business Unit (RBE). Over the years, I have orientated my career towards business development and international management, within a successful and enriching career in 3 worldwide Majors (ExxonMobil, Total and Qatargas).



Thus my experience as General Manager & Secretary, as well as my roles as Asset Manager and Project Leader, enabled me to enhance the skills and expertise mandatory for scaling up in an efficient and profitable way profit centers in the highly challenging energy business (+60% in 2 years in Germany, +400% in 3 years in Qatar and +250% in 2 years in India).



Both my international exposure (Europe, Asia, and the Middle East) and my multiple responsibilities, which, among others, encompassed the set-up of an allocation of circa 100 billion US$ per year and the leadership of international and multidisciplinary teams, have provided me with in-depth knowledge of the energy world, from a global perspective down to the operational details.



This experience places me in a position to tackle the big challenges of this extremely competitive world.