Vincent CONNETABLE

EVREUX

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Indépendant - Photographe

    2015 - maintenant

  • Elbee - Co-fondateur - Responsable de production multimédia

    2004 - 2014

  • Educplanet (IONIS Group) - Responsable de production multimédia

    2001 - 2004

  • Studi.com - Responsable de studio multimédia

    1999 - 2001

  • Central Color - Photographe

    Paris 1999 - 1999 Tirages de prestige noir et blanc

  • Black White - Photographe

    1993 - 1998 Tirage de prestige noir et blanc

Formations

  • Ecole Des Métiers De L'Image Les Gobelins (Paris)

    Paris 1990 - 1992 Laboratoire

  • Lycée Aristide Briand

    Evreux 1986 - 1990

