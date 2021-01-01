Vincent CONTE

Accomplished top level management professional offering 25 years of P&L management and sales development in products and service within construction and industry.



Used to international matrix organisation, proven track record in deploying sales and marketing policies across Europe by sizing large sales forces, establishing strong relationship with C-level public and private customers and strategic accounts, and developing teams enabling successes in many industries : temporary staff services, transport, catering and food management, construction equipment rental, air conditioning and heating (HVAC), elevators and escalators.



KEY SKILLS :

- Sales and Marketing leadership

- Strategic Account Management

- Contract / Legal negotiation

- Large tender management







