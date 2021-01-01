Menu

Vincent CONTE

Ebikon

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Accomplished top level management professional offering 25 years of P&L management and sales development in products and service within construction and industry.

Used to international matrix organisation, proven track record in deploying sales and marketing policies across Europe by sizing large sales forces, establishing strong relationship with C-level public and private customers and strategic accounts, and developing teams enabling successes in many industries : temporary staff services, transport, catering and food management, construction equipment rental, air conditioning and heating (HVAC), elevators and escalators.

KEY SKILLS :
- Sales and Marketing leadership
- Strategic Account Management
- Contract / Legal negotiation
- Large tender management



Mes compétences :
Sales Management
Business development
Global account management

Entreprises

  • Schindler - Sales and Marketing Director

    Ebikon 2011 - maintenant Member of the Executive committee, reporting to the CEO
    Context: Mature market in a competitive environment
    Strategic issues: Revitalize sales of new equipment and maintenance contract in a technically oriented company

    ► ACTIONS
    Define market segmentation and respective strategies, sales and margin targets
    Negotiate directly national top 5 and international accounts and manage a team of 5 KAMs
    Design and roll-out Commercial Action Plan across the sales forces - 200 people
    Roll-out the Group Customer Excellence Program based on Net Promoter Score (NPS)

    ► RESULTS
    Achieved market leader position, from 26% to 31% market share in value in 2014, in 4 years
    Won the Rennes Metro tender - €15m - largest opportunity in Schindler France history
    Increased Key Account contracts from 42 to 50 key customers
    Increased NPS from -15% to +30% in one year

  • Johnson Controls - Sales Director South Europe

    Colombes 2009 - 2011 Member of the Executive team, reporting to Vice-President South Europe
    Context: Flat construction market post 2008 economic crisis
    Strategic issues: Maintain leadership in Retail refrigeration and develop foot print in HVAC

    ► ACTIONS
    Determined sales channels and sales targets for Installation and Service businesses in each country
    Hired 25 new sales representatives
    Drove the growth initiatives by implementing new offerings based on energy efficiency
    Managed the forecasting processes – annual plans, quarterly forecasts, monthly outlooks
    Organized customer events to develop local sales

    ► RESULTS
    Sales force resized from 110 to 135 people: market coverage drastically improved
    Implemented Econeo energy efficiency solutions at 10 new customers
    Achieved sales targets in 7 of the 10 business areas
    10 customers events organized in 3 countries gathering 500 customers and prospects

  • Loxam - Group Purchasing Director

    CAUDAN 2006 - 2009 Reporting to Technical Director
    Context: Equipment manufacturers at full manufacturing capacity
    Strategic issues: Build strong relationships with manufacturers to be a “preferred customer”

    ► ACTIONS
    Implemented an European purchasing organisation by centralizing price negotiations and decentralizing procurement in each county
    Specialized buyers by category, and set up dedicated purchasing processes: 6 buyers involved in 4 purchasing categories for €300m spending in equipment, spare parts, retail and general expenses
    Completed negotiations with top 10 suppliers, representing 25% of the spending

    ► RESULTS
    Built strong local relationships between local dealers and Loxam subsidiaries
    Reduced purchased order process from 8 to 5 weeks

  • Loxam - Group Sales Director

    CAUDAN 2003 - 2006 Reporting to Sales & Marketing Director
    Context: Growing equipment rental market, and acquisition period for Loxam in France and Europe
    Strategic issues: Deploy coordinated sales strategies among French generalist branches, specialized branches and European subsidiaries

    ► ACTIONS
    Defined and coordinated segmentation, pricing and sales staffing policies
    Controlled price policies implementation through a robust validation process
    Negotiated the top 10 customers, and managed 4 key account managers organized by industry sectors

    ► RESULTS
    Stopped the gross margin decrease in the very competitive powered access market
    Selected as 1 of the 2 preferred supplier by major general contractors – Vinci, Bouygues, Eiffage

  • Sodexo - Regional Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 1997 - 2003 Reporting to General Manager Business & Industry Division
    Context: Implementation of a segmented organisation by customer industry
    Strategic issues: Develop the mutli-tenant restaurant business unit - 50 sites - 10 district managers - 450 people - €30m

    ► ACTIONS
    Determined multi-tenant restaurant market strategy for the different stakeholders: owners, facility managers, tenants
    Managed the operations of 50 sites, through 10 district managers – 450 people, €30m

    ► RESULTS
    Opened successfully 3 majors sites, of which Coeur Defense building – 10 restaurants, 100 people
    Reduced contract attrition rate to 50% of the company average

  • GLS France - Regional Manager

    Toulouse 1994 - 1997 Responsible for South West France, based in Bordeaux

  • Adecco - District Manager

    Villeurbanne 1988 - 1993

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :