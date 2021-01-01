Vincent COSTANZA

-
Mars & Co
- Junior consultant
2013 - maintenant
-
Eki:metrics
- Junior consultant
2012 - 2012
Marketing mix optimization & data analysis for CRM applications
-
World Bank
- Transport analyst
Washington
2010 - 2011
- On-the-field supervision & preparation of new development projects in the area of road, rail and air transport infrastructures in Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, Senegal and Mauritania
- Technical assistance to the Ministries of Transportation & Ministries of Public Works
-
Eurofins Group
- Internal Consultant
2010 - 2010
Cost calculation modeling, profit benchmarking, performance benchmarking accross European labs