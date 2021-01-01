Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent CUNY
Ajouter
Vincent CUNY
COYE-LA-FORÊT
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Coye-la-Forêt
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
RégioRail
- Directeur du Développement
2012 - maintenant
LR Presse
- Rédacteur en Chef adjoint magazine Ferrovissime
2005 - 2012
Pirelli
- Chef de Produit France
Villepinte
2001 - 2005
Total
- Chef de Secteur
COURBEVOIE
1999 - 2001
PEE Cologne
- Coopérant
1998 - 1999
Elf Atochem
- Adjoint au Coordinateur Qualité
1997 - 1997
Formations
ESC Bordeaux
Talence
1994 - 1997
Marketing
Réseau
Antoine SIMON
Benoît MORIN
Camille DE MELLO
Christian FOURNEREAU
Jean-Gabriel AMPEAU
Lionel FONTAINE
Nadège LEPEUDRY
Nathanaël DIAS
Valérie CUNY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z