Menu

Vincent CUNY

COYE-LA-FORÊT

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Coye-la-Forêt

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • RégioRail - Directeur du Développement

    2012 - maintenant

  • LR Presse - Rédacteur en Chef adjoint magazine Ferrovissime

    2005 - 2012

  • Pirelli - Chef de Produit France

    Villepinte 2001 - 2005

  • Total - Chef de Secteur

    COURBEVOIE 1999 - 2001

  • PEE Cologne - Coopérant

    1998 - 1999

  • Elf Atochem - Adjoint au Coordinateur Qualité

    1997 - 1997

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :