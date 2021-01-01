Retail
Vincent CURTIL
Vincent CURTIL
Paris
Entreprises
Solvay
- Technicien de Recherche
Paris
2001 - maintenant
Standard Gum
- Responsable laboratoire de contrôle
1997 - 2001
Formations
ESICA -IFOCA
Vitry Sur Seine
1996 - 1997
Elastomères
Lycée Galilée
Gennevilliers
1994 - 1996
BTS
Alexandra ARGOUD
Aurélia SALONIA
Charlotte MARY
Christelle DELCHER
Laurent LESIMPLE BOBERT
Mathias BONNEL
Romain DEFRANCE
