Vincent CUYPERS

Mes compétences :
Saas Cloud
Vente
Marketing stratégique
Entreprises
Oodrive
- Sales Manager Bénélux
Paris2012 - maintenant
Oodrive
- Account Manager Benelux
Paris2010 - 2012
TheTalentBox - www.thetalentbox.com
- Business Development Manager
2009 - 2010Kristof Vanderhaegen, Managing Partner, The Talentbox
“I have appreciated Vincent for his pleasant personality, enthusiasm, drive and excellent selling skills.” November 17, 2010
NorthgateArinso - www.ngahr.com
- Business Development Manager
2006 - 2008Geert Van Den Bossche, Delivery Manager / Project Director, NorthgateArinso
“Vincent and I worked together during the launch of a new Talent Management Solution. Vincent is sharp, energetic and provides a commercial drive and skills-set not many people possess. A real Business Development “Hunter”!” October 29, 2008
Samir Daouk, HR Manager EMEA, NorthgateArinso
“Vincent has excellent communication skills, can work independently and is able to follow through to ensure that the job gets done. A tremendous asset for any sales team.” November 8, 2008
ABELAG
- Sales Manager
2003 - 2004
Xpedite Professional Services
- Key Account manager
1999 - 2003Xavier Pansaers, Managing Director Benelux, Xpedite inc
“Excellent sales driven employee” June 20, 2008
ING Bank
- Implant Office Manager DHL
1995 - 1999
Formations
Haute Ecole Groupe Ichec - Isc Saint-Louis - Isfsc (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles1993 - 1996
Ecole Pratique Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales EPHEC (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles1990 - 1993Bachelor degree with Honors in Sales and Marketing