Menu

Vincent CUYPERS

Paris

En résumé

LANGUES :
Français(langue maternelle), Néerlandais(courant), Anglais (courant)

Mes compétences :
Saas Cloud
Vente
Marketing stratégique

Entreprises

  • Oodrive - Sales Manager Bénélux

    Paris 2012 - maintenant

  • Oodrive - Account Manager Benelux

    Paris 2010 - 2012

  • TheTalentBox - www.thetalentbox.com - Business Development Manager

    2009 - 2010 Kristof Vanderhaegen, Managing Partner, The Talentbox

    “I have appreciated Vincent for his pleasant personality, enthusiasm, drive and excellent selling skills.” November 17, 2010

  • NorthgateArinso - www.ngahr.com - Business Development Manager

    2006 - 2008 Geert Van Den Bossche, Delivery Manager / Project Director, NorthgateArinso

    “Vincent and I worked together during the launch of a new Talent Management Solution. Vincent is sharp, energetic and provides a commercial drive and skills-set not many people possess. A real Business Development “Hunter”!” October 29, 2008


    Samir Daouk, HR Manager EMEA, NorthgateArinso

    “Vincent has excellent communication skills, can work independently and is able to follow through to ensure that the job gets done. A tremendous asset for any sales team.” November 8, 2008

  • ABELAG - Sales Manager

    2003 - 2004

  • Xpedite Professional Services - Key Account manager

    1999 - 2003 Xavier Pansaers, Managing Director Benelux, Xpedite inc

    “Excellent sales driven employee” June 20, 2008

  • ING Bank - Implant Office Manager DHL

    1995 - 1999

Formations

  • Haute Ecole Groupe Ichec - Isc Saint-Louis - Isfsc (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1993 - 1996

  • Ecole Pratique Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales EPHEC (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1990 - 1993 Bachelor degree with Honors in Sales and Marketing

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :