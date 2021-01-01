Menu

Vincent DAUGET

COURBEVOIE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Morlaix

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Drilling
Gaz
Pétrole
Shell
Consultant
Freelance

Entreprises

  • Total - Night Drilling supervisor Angola deep water

    COURBEVOIE 2012 - maintenant Night drilling supervisor on Pride Angola drillship (Ensco DS2) off-shore, deep water (1400m water depth). In charge of safety and drilling / complétion activity during night shift. Drilling production / Injector wells ( 4500m MD / 2200m TVD).

  • Total - Night Drilling supervisor Yemen Land rig

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - 2012 Drilling supervisor on drilling/completion land rig. In charge of safety, drilling and completion opertions during night shift.

  • Total - Drilling / Completion Professionnal Training

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - 2011 2 years technical training about drilling and completion oil field operations. Spent 7 months at IFP (French institute of petroleum - Pau). 11 months on Rowan Gorilla 5 (off-shore Jack-up in North sea) as Roughneck, Assistant driller, assistant barge master and assistant site manager. Then I spent 6 months in Schlumberger school (in UK, USA, north africa, france) to learn about Schlumberger drilling tools and equipments.

  • Total - Superviseur travaux sur pipelines Hautes pressions.

    COURBEVOIE 2008 - 2009 Supervision des travaux de maintenance des équipements de transport de gaz naturel hautes pressions (pipelines, postes de sectionnement, poste de comptage et poste de recompressions) ainsi que de l'entretien courant des sites.

Formations

  • Lycée Vauban

    Brest 2006 - 2007 Licence professionnelle Réalisation de structure métallique (étude et réalisation)

  • IUT GMP

    Brest 2004 - 2006

  • Lycée Notre Dame Du Mur (Morlaix)

    Morlaix 2001 - 2004 Bac scientifique (option science de l’ingénieur)

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :