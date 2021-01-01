Vincent DAUGET

Mes compétences :
Drilling
Gaz
Pétrole
Shell
Consultant
Freelance
Entreprises
Total
- Night Drilling supervisor Angola deep water
COURBEVOIE2012 - maintenantNight drilling supervisor on Pride Angola drillship (Ensco DS2) off-shore, deep water (1400m water depth). In charge of safety and drilling / complétion activity during night shift. Drilling production / Injector wells ( 4500m MD / 2200m TVD).
- Night Drilling supervisor Yemen Land rig
COURBEVOIE2011 - 2012Drilling supervisor on drilling/completion land rig. In charge of safety, drilling and completion opertions during night shift.
- Drilling / Completion Professionnal Training
COURBEVOIE2009 - 20112 years technical training about drilling and completion oil field operations. Spent 7 months at IFP (French institute of petroleum - Pau). 11 months on Rowan Gorilla 5 (off-shore Jack-up in North sea) as Roughneck, Assistant driller, assistant barge master and assistant site manager. Then I spent 6 months in Schlumberger school (in UK, USA, north africa, france) to learn about Schlumberger drilling tools and equipments.
- Superviseur travaux sur pipelines Hautes pressions.
COURBEVOIE2008 - 2009Supervision des travaux de maintenance des équipements de transport de gaz naturel hautes pressions (pipelines, postes de sectionnement, poste de comptage et poste de recompressions) ainsi que de l'entretien courant des sites.