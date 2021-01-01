Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent DE MEERLEER
Ajouter
Vincent DE MEERLEER
Bruxelles
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Headhunting
Networking
Recruitment
Web
Entreprises
Xpertize.be
- Co-Founder and Partner
Bruxelles
2006 - maintenant
www.Xpertize.be is the first Belgian recruitment channel based on a rewarded referral system.
Recommend the best jobs to your friends and earn up to 3.000 euros in case they get hired!
Ernst & Young
- Senior Consultant Global Financial Services
Courbevoie
2002 - 2004
PricewaterhouseCoopers
- Senior consultant
Neuilly-sur-Seine
1998 - 2002
Consultant fiscal spécialisé dans le domaine financier (banques, companies d'assurances, fonds d'investissement).
Formations
Université Libre De Bruxelles (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
1998 - 2000
Tax
Solvay
Université Catholique De Louvain UCL (Louvain La Neuve)
Louvain La Neuve
1995 - 1998
Master degree in Law
Facultés Universitaires Saint-Louis FUSL (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
1993 - 1995
Bachelor in Law
Réseau
Benoit DESCHOOLMEESTER
Benoît GOUTIÈRE
Carine BRACONNIER
Hubert VAN DE VYVER
Magali RIZZI
Monique BRUNEL *
Pascal COLINET
Peter ZAMISNII
Raphaël HUCK
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z