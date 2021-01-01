Vincent DECHAVANNE

AREA OF EXPERTISE:

➢ 14 years of experience in the field of Biochemistry, state of the art in Protein purification.

➢ Strong experience in developing Pilot scale purification processes. In charge of progressing protein therapeutics and small molecule targets up to the Pre-Clinical Development stage.

➢ Experience in development of manufacturing GMP protein purification processes.

➢ Key expert identified within the MerckSerono Company to purify and design purification processes for protein expressed in mammalian cells or E. coli bacteria.

➢ Expert in Design Of Experiments (Cornerstone and Nemrod softwares).

➢ Expert in refolding strategies and inventor of a refolding screen.

➢ Master all biochemistry techniques: chromatography techniques, RP-HPLC, SDS-PAGE, ELISA, Western-blot, Utrafiltration/Diafiltration, spectrophotometry...

➢ Expert on all AKTA family systems (from research to pilot and production scale).

➢ Other skills and interests: Protein pre-formulation studies and QC methods.

➢ Excellent knowledge of the workflow to express recombinant proteins (USP/DSP/QC).

➢ Interactions with CMOs, TechOps and protein chemistry experts.

➢ Ability to effectively present scientific and technical data at an international standard.

➢ Team spirit and strong interpersonal skills.

➢ Management of people: training and supervision of students, apprentices and technicians.

➢ Ability to work in a multicultural environment.

➢ Co-inventor of 2 patents and 3 publications.



