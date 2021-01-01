Vincent DECHAVANNE

AREA OF EXPERTISE:
➢ 14 years of experience in the field of Biochemistry, state of the art in Protein purification.
➢ Strong experience in developing Pilot scale purification processes. In charge of progressing protein therapeutics and small molecule targets up to the Pre-Clinical Development stage.
➢ Experience in development of manufacturing GMP protein purification processes.
➢ Key expert identified within the MerckSerono Company to purify and design purification processes for protein expressed in mammalian cells or E. coli bacteria.
➢ Expert in Design Of Experiments (Cornerstone and Nemrod softwares).
➢ Expert in refolding strategies and inventor of a refolding screen.
➢ Master all biochemistry techniques: chromatography techniques, RP-HPLC, SDS-PAGE, ELISA, Western-blot, Utrafiltration/Diafiltration, spectrophotometry...
➢ Expert on all AKTA family systems (from research to pilot and production scale).
➢ Other skills and interests: Protein pre-formulation studies and QC methods.
➢ Excellent knowledge of the workflow to express recombinant proteins (USP/DSP/QC).
➢ Interactions with CMOs, TechOps and protein chemistry experts.
➢ Ability to effectively present scientific and technical data at an international standard.
➢ Team spirit and strong interpersonal skills.
➢ Management of people: training and supervision of students, apprentices and technicians.
➢ Ability to work in a multicultural environment.
➢ Co-inventor of 2 patents and 3 publications.
