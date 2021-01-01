Retail
Vincent DELARBRE
Vincent DELARBRE
Guyancourt
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Egis Rail
- Ingénieur études et travaux
Guyancourt
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Spéciale Des Travaux Publics, Du Bâtiment Et De L'Industrie ESTP
Paris
2007 - 2010
Travaux Publics
Lycée Jules Ferry
Versailles
2006 - 2007
Lycée Jean Baptiste SAY
Paris
2004 - 2006
Réseau
Alice DERYCKE
Corinne SIMON
Gregoire PECQUET
Guillaume GRANDJEAN
Michael GHENASSIA
Philippe GAUFRETEAU
