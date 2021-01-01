Menu

Vincent DELMAS

VIROFLAY

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Viroflay

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Mairie de Viroflay - Adjoint d'animation

    2009 - maintenant

  • Mairie de Montreuil-sous-bois - Adjoint d'animation

    2006 - 2008

  • Mairie de Chaville - Adjoint d'animation

    Chaville 2005 - 2006

Formations

  • IFOCOP (Viroflay)

    Viroflay 2011 - 2012

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :