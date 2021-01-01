Menu

Vincent DELOCHRE

VERNON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Conseil
Management
Audit
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • IGAM Expertise comptable - Directeur Général

    2017 - maintenant

  • CERFRANCE Seine Normandie - Directeur Conseil

    Bois-Guillaume 2015 - 2017

  • CERFRANCE Eure et Seine Maritime - Directeur Conseil

    Bois-Guillaume 2013 - 2015

  • CERFRANCE EURE - Directeur Conseil

    2012 - 2013

  • CERFRANCE EURE - Responsable d'Equipe Conseil

    Bois-Guillaume 2011 - 2012

  • CERFRANCE EURE - Conseiller entreprise

    Bois-Guillaume 2009 - 2011

  • Armée de l'air - Militaire de carrière

    Paris 1992 - 2007

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :