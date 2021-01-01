Retail
Vincent DELOCHRE
VERNON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Conseil
Management
Audit
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
IGAM Expertise comptable
- Directeur Général
2017 - maintenant
CERFRANCE Seine Normandie
- Directeur Conseil
Bois-Guillaume
2015 - 2017
CERFRANCE Eure et Seine Maritime
- Directeur Conseil
Bois-Guillaume
2013 - 2015
CERFRANCE EURE
- Directeur Conseil
2012 - 2013
CERFRANCE EURE
- Responsable d'Equipe Conseil
Bois-Guillaume
2011 - 2012
CERFRANCE EURE
- Conseiller entreprise
Bois-Guillaume
2009 - 2011
Armée de l'air
- Militaire de carrière
Paris
1992 - 2007
Formations
ICG / IFG University Paris X
Paris
2015 - 2017
MBA
Université Paris-Saclay
Saclay
2015 - 2016
master
Ecole Supérieure Agriculture
Angers
2007 - 2009
Réseau
Amandine GONDCAILLE
Arnaud LACROUZADE
Baptiste RECHER
Florent DEBACKER
Jérôme BALTANAS
Jonathan MENET
Laurence FONTENEAU BOULAIRE
Marc PERUCCHIETTI
Typhaine PIERRARD
Yves DE LA BRIÈRE
