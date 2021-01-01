Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Vincent DELORME
Vincent DELORME
COURBEVOIE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Web
SEO
Entreprises
Isobar
- Chef de projet web
COURBEVOIE
2011 - maintenant
Touaregs
- Chef de projet web
2010 - 2011
L'enchanteur
- Chef de projet junior
Levallois-Perret
2009 - 2010
G2 paris
- Assistant chef de projet web
2008 - 2008
Formations
Institut De L'Internet Et Du Multimédia
2008 - 2011
Chef de projet web
Université Versailles Saint Quentin IUT SRC
Velizy Villacoublay
2006 - 2008
Réseau
Aurélien SCHNEBERGER
Clémentine GARCIA
Eric NGUYÊN VAN LONG
Hélène MAILLET
Julien LETELLIER
Samir HARCHI
Sébastien MOULHAC
Wendy JEAN-LOUIS
