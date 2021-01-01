Menu

Vincent DELORME

COURBEVOIE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Antony

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Web
SEO

Entreprises

  • Isobar - Chef de projet web

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - maintenant

  • Touaregs - Chef de projet web

    2010 - 2011

  • L'enchanteur - Chef de projet junior

    Levallois-Perret 2009 - 2010

  • G2 paris - Assistant chef de projet web

    2008 - 2008

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :