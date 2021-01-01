Vincent DÉLY

14 years of experience as a presales engineer from different Security and Network vendors with a worldwide dimension gave me the experience to drive large and complex network security projects. I wish to further develop my career within a WW leader in Security in an EMEA Level.



Mes compétences :

3Com

Antivirus

Availability

Backup

Compliance

Email

High Availability

Management

Manager

Network

NETWORK SECURITY

Networks

Nortel

Pre-sales

Presales

Presales Engineer

Routing

Security

Storage

Storage management

Switching

Symantec

System Engineer

Technical Account Manager