Vincent DÉLY

MARCQ EN BAROEUL

En résumé

14 years of experience as a presales engineer from different Security and Network vendors with a worldwide dimension gave me the experience to drive large and complex network security projects. I wish to further develop my career within a WW leader in Security in an EMEA Level.

  • Verdasys - Solution Architect

    maintenant

  • Thuban Technologies - Gérant

    maintenant

  • Symantec - Presales engineer / Technical Account Manager Strategic Accounts

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2010 After Symantec bought Veritas Software I moved to the role of Presales Technical Account Manager for Strategic accounts covering the whole portfolio of both companies.

    I help the sales teams to reach their goals on strategic accounts and close deals over 1 Million during the last 5 years . I manage accounts like France Telecom, Bouygues, SFR, AIRFRANCE, SNCF, EDF-GDF, SUEZ

    I develop technical strategies in my accounts to proactively leverage Symantec’s position in strategic accounts for the whole portfolio including security, storage management, high availability and backup.

    A proven track record of building long-term relationships with strategic accounts CIO and technical teams I'm focused on customer satisfaction.

    Excellent team skills with a wide variety of people in product management, engineering and marketing. I show ability to be creative and to think in a different way when needed. I work closely with the marketing and public relations team.

    Official spoke person at Symantec for large customer events, newspapers and radio interviews.

    I’ve created a customer council in western Europe to let our largest customers exchange on Symantec technologies and problem solving between them and with our R&D. I’ve also managed the Technical Account Manager virtual team in western Europe.

  • Symantec - PreSale Engineer - Utilities and Telco Market

    Courbevoie 2004 - 2006 In charge of opening the telco market in Symantec presales organization. I work with the sales team to position Symantec in the Telco market. I close deals over 100k with the major telcos and utilities comapnies in the french market. I'm the email protection and security specialist in the french presales organization.

  • Freelance consultant - Pre-sales and post-sales missions for Nortel and Nortel's partners

    2003 - 2004 In charge of various missions to train customers and to help partners to install and to configure Nortel's security products. I also develope a project to create my own company

  • Nortel Networks France - System Engineer – Security specialist – Large accounts and Telcos

    Toronto 2000 - 2003 Security specialist and network presales support
    Training on vpn, encryption and firewall loadbalancing for the partners and the customer’s technical teams. I build demonstration and testing of proof of concept. I work closely with the marketing team for the customer events

  • Ecole EPF

    Sceaux 1996 - 2000 Telecom and computer sciences

