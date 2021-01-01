Menu

Vincent DENIS-LAROQUE

Malakoff Cedex

En résumé

Ingénieur télécom 'grand angle' (Téléphonie d'entreprise, Call Center, VoIP, GSM, réseaux...etc) résolument orienté client.

Open minded engineer with broad technical and business knowledge.
Significant contributor in a dynamic, team-oriented environment developing new business, products and processes that increase revenue, reduce costs and drive the business forward.

Please consult my LinkedIn profile : http://www.linkedin.com/in/vdenislaroque

Mes compétences :
3G
International
GSM
Commerce
IP
Ingénieur
Network
Marketing

Entreprises

  • SPIE COMMUNICATIONS

    Malakoff Cedex maintenant

  • ALSTOM GROUP - Project Manager

    Saint Ouen 2015 - maintenant

  • Completel - Account Manager

    La Défense Cedex 2012 - 2014

  • Completel - Ingénieur Avant Vente

    La Défense Cedex 2009 - 2012

  • Motorola Inc. - Technical Account Manager

    Gif sur Yvette 2006 - 2009 Redmond, WA, USA.

    En charge de l'introduction des nouveaux terminaux GSM aupres des operateurs regionaux aux Etats-Unis.

  • AMEC SPIE Communications - Ingénieur avant vente / Team leader

    Londres 2002 - 2005 Malakoff, France.

    Intégration de solutions voix / Data et prestations de services associés.

    Technical support to sales representatives
    Voice and data network architectures design
    IP Telephony solutions from Nortel, Cisco, Siemens, Mitel and Aastra-Matra

  • Motorola - Ingénieur marketing-produit

    Gif sur Yvette 2000 - 2000 équipementier en téléphonie mobile

  • Thomson-CSF Detexis - Ingénieur Projet (stagiaire)

    1999 - 1999

Formations

