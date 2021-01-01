Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Vincent DESCAMPS
Ajouter
Vincent DESCAMPS
SOUILLAC
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hôtel Chez Grangier
- Chef de Cuisine
2016 - maintenant
Pitchou Riu
- Chef de Cuisine
2013 - 2015
Hotel Chastrusse
- Chef de cuisine
2011 - 2012
Hôtel Chez Grangier
- Chef de cuisine
2009 - 2010
Hostellerie de la Paix
- Chef de cuisine
2008 - 2008
Hôtel Bonnet
- Responsable d'exploitation
2007 - 2007
Formations
Lycée Saint Martin
Amiens
1989 - 1995
BAC PRO
Réseau
Aurel GAUTHIER
Christophe GIES
Valérie LAURENT
