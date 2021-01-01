Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent DESPATY
Ajouter
Vincent DESPATY
NOUMEA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
WAKS SARL
- Gerant
2010 - maintenant
Formations
IFSI CHU Montpellier
Montpellier
2018 - 2018
IFSI CHU Montpellier
Montpellier
1996 - 2000
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z