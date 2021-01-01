Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Vincent DESSEIGNE
Vincent DESSEIGNE
LYON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BACARCHITECTES
- ARCHITECTE GERANT
1998 - maintenant
Formations
ECOLE NATIONALE ARCHITECTURE LYON
Vaulx En Velin
1985 - 2000
Architecte DPLG
Réseau
Gilles COTTE
Nathalie LOURENCO (DESSEIGNE)
