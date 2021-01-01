Vincent DEVISMES

Project Manager and Technology Advisor pour les technologies de communication unifiées et de collaboration, détaché au Service Public Fédéral des Affaires Etrangères, du Commerce Extérieur et du Développement à la Coopération.



Specialtiés:

Solutions for communication and collaboration on Microsoft Platform, Exchange 2003/2010, Sharepoint 2007, Office Communication Server 2007, Lync.



Mes compétences :

Exchange server

OCS

Windows server

Windows xp

Windows 7

Windows Phone 7

SharePoint 2007

Itil v3

Lync

PRINCE2 "Foundation & practitioner"

Microsoft SQL Server

Active Directory 2003/2008

Hyper v

Microsoft office

Project manager

Microsoft project

windows 8

Windows PowerShell