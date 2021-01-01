Menu

Vincent DEVISMES

LA LOUVIÈRE

En résumé

Project Manager and Technology Advisor pour les technologies de communication unifiées et de collaboration, détaché au Service Public Fédéral des Affaires Etrangères, du Commerce Extérieur et du Développement à la Coopération.

Specialtiés:
Solutions for communication and collaboration on Microsoft Platform, Exchange 2003/2010, Sharepoint 2007, Office Communication Server 2007, Lync.

Mes compétences :
Exchange server
OCS
Windows server
Windows xp
Windows 7
Windows Phone 7
SharePoint 2007
Itil v3
Lync
PRINCE2 "Foundation & practitioner"
Microsoft SQL Server
Active Directory 2003/2008
Hyper v
Microsoft office
Project manager
Microsoft project
windows 8
Windows PowerShell

Entreprises

  • Fedic Select - Project Manager and Technology Advisor Unified Communication

    2013 - maintenant Mon rôle en tant que Project Manager est de gérer les projets UC et Collaboration Solution ainsi que d'assumer la fonction de Technical Advisor dans ces domaines

  • Fedict Select - Project Manager détaché au Ministère des Affaires Etrangères de Belgique

    2011 - 2012

  • Fedict Select - Expert ICT détaché au Ministère des Affaires Etrabgères de Belgique

    2005 - 2011 Gèrer le parc Exchange, MOSS et OCS ainsi que les différents outils de collaboration.

  • Fonds du Logement des Familles Nombreuses de Wallonie - Administrateur Système et Messagerie

    1998 - 2004

  • Fonds du Logement des Familles Nombreuses de Wallonie - Analyste programmeur

    1993 - 1997

  • OCCH - Analyste programmeur

    1991 - 1993

Formations

  • Haute Ecole Provinciale De Charleroi - Université Du Travail (Charleroi)

    Charleroi 1988 - 1990 Bachelier

