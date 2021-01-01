Vincent DEVISME

Experienced Center Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry. Skilled in Language Solutions, Negotiation, Management and Marketing. Strong professional graduated from Ecole Supérieure de Commerce.



Mes compétences :

Traduction

Marketing

Communication

Adobe Illustrator

Web

Management

Gestion de projet

Adobe Photoshop

Documentation

Adobe Flash

Oracle

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

ISO 900X Standard

Audit

Elearning

Sage Accounting Software