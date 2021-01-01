Vincent DEVISME

Menu

Experienced Center Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry. Skilled in Language Solutions, Negotiation, Management and Marketing. Strong professional graduated from Ecole Supérieure de Commerce.

Mes compétences :
Traduction
Marketing
Communication
Adobe Illustrator
Web
Management
Gestion de projet
Adobe Photoshop
Documentation
Adobe Flash
Oracle
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
ISO 900X Standard
Audit
Elearning
Sage Accounting Software

Entreprises

  • Novae Aerospace - Directeur linguistique et communication multilingue chez NOVAE GROUP

    prunay 2018 - maintenant NOVAE est un groupe spécialisé dans la fabrication d’aérostructures complexes, dans l’ingénierie et les services pour l’industrie, le training technique, les solutions innovantes de e-learning, le conseil en transformation digitale et le soutien aux industriels en documentation technique et expertise linguistique.

    Le Groupe capitalise sur un héritage industriel de plus de 80 ans dans la fabrication d’aéronefs et d’une offre de services dans les métiers de l’ingénierie, de la fabrication et du maintien en condition opérationnelle d’équipements et d’aéronefs civils et militaires.

    Missions clés :
    - Garantir la rentabilité de business units ;
    - Mettre en œuvre de la méthodologie commerciale et de gestion d’affaires ;
    - Développement commercial les activités linguistique et communication ;
    - Management d’équipe d’ingénieurs et techniciens ;
    - Soutien managérial sur la gestion des activités du Groupe;
    - Veille concurrentielle et création d'outils mark

  • Linguistique Communication Informatique - Directeur de centre de profit / Manager

    Jouy-en-Josas 2007 - 2018 LCI, Linguistique Communication Informatique, se positionne comme un spécialiste du traitement de l'information, capable de répondre à tous les besoins en matière de communication et de formation techniques multiculturelles.

    Interface entre la Direction Générale LCI et son personnel, mon objectif est d'assurer la pérennité d'un centre de profit tout en veillant à optimiser sa rentabilité.

    Missions clefs :
    - Gestion et développement grands comptes
    - Animation et support aux équipes
    - Organisation du travail et supervision
    - Responsabilité du compte d'exploitation
    - Suivi administratif et comptable (compte de résultat, bilans)
    - Reporting et gestion des budgets
    - Suivi satisfaction client et fidélisation

  • Linguistique Communication Informatique - Ingénieur Commercial

    Jouy-en-Josas 2003 - 2006 Prospection commerciale.
    Fidélisation et développement du portefeuille clients grands comptes (industriels et institutionnels).
    Rédaction de propositions commerciales et réponses à appels d'offres.
    Négociation des prix & délais.
    Suivi et gestion d'affaires.

  • Caisse d'Epargne - Conseiller Clientèle

    2002 - 2003 Services bancaires
    * Accueil clientèle, conseil et vente de services bancaires
    * Actions marketing, phoning et prise rendez-vous

  • CAISSE D’EPARGNE - Conseiller Clientèle Particuliers

    Orvault 2002 - 2003 Accueil clientèle.
    Prospection, actions commerciales (marketing direct, phoning et rendez-vous).
    Vente de services bancaires.
    Gestion et alimentation des DAB.

Formations

