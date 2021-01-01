Menu

Vincent DOBBEL

LILLE

En résumé

Gérant de la société Kohala / Production audiovisuelle – Vidéo – 3D – Drone | LILLE
Créations audiovisuelles multi-supports.
www.kohala.fr

www.kohala.fr
www.instagram.com/kohala.fr
twitter.com/VincentDobbel

Mes compétences :
Adobe CS6
Adobe CS5
Autodesk Maya
Eyeon Fusion
Infographie 3d
Photographie
Infographiste
Adobe After Effects
Cinéma 4D
Adobe première
Adobe photoshop
Monteur vidéo

Entreprises

  • Kohala - Gérant

    2016 - maintenant Gérant de la société Kohala / Production audiovisuelle – Vidéo – 3D – Drone | LILLE
    Créations audiovisuelles multi-supports.
    www.kohala.fr

  • Reflets Vidéo - Chef de projets 3D

    Roubaix 2013 - 2016 Face à la demande grandissante de projets faisant appel à la 3D, je suis passé chef de projets 3D depuis janvier 2013.

    En plus de la réalisation je prends entièrement le projets en charge.

    Également monteur audio/vidéo sur les petits projets ainsi que responsable de la maintenance informatique/réseau (PC & Mac)

  • Reflets Vidéo - Infographiste 3d/2d

    Roubaix 2011 - 2013 Infographiste généraliste spécialisé en 3d.

    Également monteur audio/vidéo sur les petits projets ainsi que responsable de la maintenance informatique/réseau (PC & Mac)

Formations

  • ESMA (Ecole Supérieure Des Métiers Artistiques) (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2007 - 2010 Concepteur 3D

    Mention très bien.

  • IUT 2 Grenoble

    Grenoble 2005 - 2007

