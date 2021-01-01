Vincent DORNET

Menu

  • Dress in the City - Logistics and Purchasing Manager

    2016 - maintenant Implementation of logistics and RFID processes and tools
    Sourcing, negotiation and management of logistics, IT, security
    Monitoring and control of inventories
    Management of logistics equipment and sales store

  • EXAQTWORLD - Supply Chain Manager / Facility Manager

    2008 - maintenant Management of direct and indirect purchases:
    Europe, North America, Asia.

    Management of goods flows (import / export):
    North America, South America, Europe, Maghreb, Asia.

    Management control:
    Creation of reporting templates.
    KPI tracking production, sales, margins and budgets
    Realization of reporting (weekly, monthly), forecast and budget


    Facility manager:
    Management company's fleet LLD and LOA
    Implementation of IT infrastructure: exchange, NAS, backup, etc.
    IT asset management and mobile phones
    EBP management software migration to SAGE line 100
    Project manager for the implementation of SalesForce.

    Participation in R&D projects of the company:
    Smart Detacher, Platform in2shops
    Testing, sourcing of components, selection of suppliers and subcontractors.

  • EXAQTWORLD - Technical Sales / Buyer

    2005 - 2008 Purchases of antitheft antennas, tags and accessories (EAS) RF technology and Bi-Tech in the sectors of retail, pharmacy, opticians, hypermarkets, and large specialized surfaces.
    Supply, installation, and after sales services of antitheft antennas and accessories.

    Website creation and working on SEO (1st on Google searches).
    Creation of manual settings Bi-Tech antennas (French and English).

  • FORS FRANCE - Electronics Technician

    2004 - 2005 Installation and commisisonning antitheft antennas (EAS) Bi-Tech for Carrefour roll-out. Participation in setting methodology and live testing of different software versions.

