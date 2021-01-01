Vincent DORNET

Mes compétences :
Logistique
Gestion administrative
Gestion budgétaire
Gestion des achats
Entreprises
Dress in the City
- Logistics and Purchasing Manager
2016 - maintenantImplementation of logistics and RFID processes and tools
Sourcing, negotiation and management of logistics, IT, security
Monitoring and control of inventories
Management of logistics equipment and sales store
2008 - maintenantManagement of direct and indirect purchases:
Europe, North America, Asia.
Management of goods flows (import / export):
North America, South America, Europe, Maghreb, Asia.
Management control:
Creation of reporting templates.
KPI tracking production, sales, margins and budgets
Realization of reporting (weekly, monthly), forecast and budget
Facility manager:
Management company's fleet LLD and LOA
Implementation of IT infrastructure: exchange, NAS, backup, etc.
IT asset management and mobile phones
EBP management software migration to SAGE line 100
Project manager for the implementation of SalesForce.
Participation in R&D projects of the company:
Smart Detacher, Platform in2shops
Testing, sourcing of components, selection of suppliers and subcontractors.
EXAQTWORLD
- Technical Sales / Buyer
2005 - 2008Purchases of antitheft antennas, tags and accessories (EAS) RF technology and Bi-Tech in the sectors of retail, pharmacy, opticians, hypermarkets, and large specialized surfaces.
Supply, installation, and after sales services of antitheft antennas and accessories.
Website creation and working on SEO (1st on Google searches).
Creation of manual settings Bi-Tech antennas (French and English).
FORS FRANCE
- Electronics Technician
2004 - 2005Installation and commisisonning antitheft antennas (EAS) Bi-Tech for Carrefour roll-out. Participation in setting methodology and live testing of different software versions.